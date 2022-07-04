Wausau Pilot & Review

A 37-year-old Merrill man is accused of driving under the influence when he crashed his vehicle with his wife, baby and 7-year-old child as passengers, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s report.

The crash was reported July 2 on County Hwy. C. in the town of Merrill. The driver, whose name has not yet been released, reported that he swerved to avoid a deer when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

One passenger in the vehicle was transported to Aspirus Good Samaritan Hospital, but police did not specify which of the three passengers was injured.

Deputies say the driver was found to be under the influence of intoxicants and underwent a series of standard field sobriety tests before he was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated with minor passengers. The man could face additional charges as the investigation continues police said.