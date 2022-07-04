Wausau Pilot & Review

An Illinois man is facing charges after a UTV crash that left several people injured, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash was reported June 30 on County Hwy. B in the town of Harrison. One person was reportedly trapped underneath the UTV, according to initial reports.

Deputies and rescue crews arrived on scene and determined a a 52-year-old Eldorado man was traveling eastbound on the trail and came into contact with a second UTV, this one operated by a 48-year-old man from Grayslake, Ill. that was headed westbound. The two vehicles crashed on a curve, resulting in several injuries, police said.

The Illinois man was arrested on charges of OWI on a UTV causing injury. No names were released and the extent of the injuries involved was not clear as of Monday morning.