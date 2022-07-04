Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – The Wausau American Legion baseball team won a pair of games at the Firecracker Classic on Sunday at Bukolt Park to finish the three-day tournament with a 3-1 record.

Wausau defeated Beaver Dam 10-2 and Stevens Point 4-2 to run its season record to 14-8.

Wes Schneider earned the win in the opener, allowing two unearned runs with three strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. He also hit a home run and drove in two for Wausau.

Isaiah Piscitello and Noah Stroming each had three hits and two RBI, and Cole Osness and Bryce Heil both had two hits for the Bulldogs.

Against Stevens Point, Wausau scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to pull out the victory.

Evan Graff tossed a complete game for the Bulldogs, striking out three and walking three.

Cole Osness had two hits, including a home run, and drove in two for Wausau.

Wausau returns to Wisconsin Valley Legion League action Tuesday at D.C. Everest. The Bulldogs are 7-1 and in first place in the league.