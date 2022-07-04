The Wausau VA Clinic is now open at its new location at 1105 East Grand Avenue in Rothschild. The new clinic space is more than four times larger than the old facility. That means they will be able to serve more Veterans with an expanded set of health care services. A listing of the available services can be viewed on their website https://www.va.gov/tomah-health-care/locations/wausau-va-clinic/

The Clinic held a Veterans Fair in their parking lot on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Vendors were available for Veterans to learn about the clinic and VA programs.

The Wausau “Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee” group had a table and represented our local veteran organizations. Complementary donuts, coffee and bottled water were provided by the following Rothschild businesses: Camping World, Clean Slate Coffee House, American Legion Post 492 and members of the Cup of Coffee group.

The official ribbon cutting event to mark the clinic opening also took place on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 after hours at the clinic. Brief remarks were followed by the ribbon cutting and then a guided tour through the facility.

Story and photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann

Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee