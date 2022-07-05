WAUSAU – The Grand Theater and producers of the national tour of “The Book of Mormon,” winner of nine Tony Awards, including best musical, announced today that single tickets for the Oct. 18 and 19 show will go on sale at 9 a.m. July 8.

Since opening on March 24, 2011, “The Book of Mormon” has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O’Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times.

Tickets will be available at the Grand Theater ticket office, 401 N. Fourth St., downtown Wausau, by visiting grandtheater.org or by calling 715-842-0988. All other shows in the Grand’s 2022-2023 season will go on sale individually on July 12.













