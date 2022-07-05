WAUSAU – For over 56 years, Wisconsin Judicare Inc. has been at the forefront of increasing access to justice for low-income people in northern Wisconsin. In June 2022, Wisconsin Judicare transitioned to Judicare Legal Aid and launched into a new era of serving northern Wisconsin and Native Americans statewide.

The organization’s mission remains the same – provide legal assistance to those who otherwise cannot afford it.

Why the new name?

“We noticed that outside of our client base, outreach partners and the legal system, the general public did not know what we do,” said Judicare Legal Aid Executive Director Beth Ann Richlen. “After months of research and feedback we decided on the Judicare Legal Aid name to incorporate elements of our original Wisconsin Judicare name while also identifying our primary service of providing legal aid to usher in a new era as Judicare Legal Aid.”

Judicare Legal Aid provides free legal services to eligible people who face civil legal challenges in a variety of areas – ranging from divorcing an abusive spouse to maintaining housing.

Name launch and celebration

An Judicare Legal Aid celebration/launch will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. July 14 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 151401 Highway NN, Rib Mountain, as part of the Green Bay Packer’s Annual Summer Road Trip. Players from the winning Super Bowl XLV team will attend, as will CEO Mark Murphy for breakfast. A question-and-answer session with the Packers will follow breakfast.

Learn more about the event and get your tickets at judicare.org/packersbreakfast/.

Proceeds from the event will go toward supporting Judicare Legal Aid.