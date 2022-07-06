WAUSAU – Seven Aspirus Health hospitals have earned Practice Greenhealth’s 2022 Partner for Change Award in recognition of their achievement and innovation in health care sustainability.

Aspirus hospitals that received the honor are:

Aspirus Langlade Hospital (Antigo)

Aspirus Medford Hospital

Aspirus Riverview Hospital (Wisconsin Rapids)

Aspirus Ironwood Hospital

Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital

Aspirus Iron River Hospital

The Greenhealth Partner for Change Award recognizes superior performance in environmental sustainability, covering a range of different sustainability programs and activities. Winners have also made substantive progress on mercury elimination.

“As a leader in the communities we serve, Aspirus Health is concerned with the impact we have on the environment and how this affects the health and safety of our patients, employees, visitors and communities,” said Ali Wolf, System Director of Sustainability for Aspirus, in a news release.

In 2018, Aspirus established the systemwide Aspirus Sustainability Initiative as a coordinated, strategic effort to identify and put into practice sustainability measures to improve the lives of patients and the health of communities. The strategies include minimizing waste and improving recycling, addressing chemicals of concern, lowering energy use and water consumption, sourcing food and products sustainably, incorporating sustainable features into the buildings and grounds, establishing environmentally preferable purchasing criteria, shifting fleet vehicles to a cleaner and lower carbon fleet, and more.

According to Aspirus, four years into its program, Aspirus Health has realized energy savings of more than $1 million and a carbon reduction of 13,209 metric tons of carbon dioxide. Aspirus Health has installed 1.7 MW of rooftop solar to support its pursuit of clean and sustainable energy to feed its business operations.