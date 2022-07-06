Wausau Pilot & Review

Any child of the 70s or 80s will certainly remember the taste of a Jolly Rancher the moment it hits your tongue. This week’s featured cocktail is a twist on that classic candy sensation, one you won’t want to miss. The Watermelon Jolly Rancher is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Delicious!

Cocktail of the Week: Watermelon Jolly Rancher

2 oz, Watermelon Vodka

1 oz Lemonade

1 oz Cranberry Juice

Seltzer

Watermelon slice

To create this drink, pour the vodka, lemonade and cranberry juice into a tall glass filled with ice. Top with seltzer, garnish with a slice of watermelon, then serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.