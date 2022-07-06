Wausau Pilot & Review

A 48-year-old registered sex offender will be released next week in Wausau, according to a notification bulletin from the local police department.

Jason H. Skilling will relocate July 12 after reaching his mandatory release date. He will be placed on supervision administered by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Skilling was convicted in 2015 of possessing child pornography, court records show.

He will be placed on the intensive supervision program and will be monitored by sex offender agent specialists. Skilling will live in transitional housing near the Marathon County Courthouse, will be monitored by GPS and will be on a highly restricted schedule with time out in the community for work and treatment, police said. He will remain on supervision until 2025.

His ongoing address and status can be accessed through the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry at www.widocoffenders.org.