WAUSAU – Krystle Gertschen has been named vice president of accounting at Connexus Credit Union, the financial institution announced this week.

Krystle Gertschen

In her new role, Gertschen will be responsible for the development and leadership of the accounting teams, the month-end book close and financial reporting, the annual company audit,and ongoing regulatory reporting.

A certified public accountant, Gertschen joined the Connexus team as controller in 2020. Gertschen also completed her Master of Business Administration degree in risk management in 2021 and has over 15 years of professional experience.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to be part of an organization committed to evolving with the financial industry while also maintaining a culture dedicated to creating exceptional experiences for member-owners,” Gertschen said in a news release. “I look forward to continuing to grow the accounting department’s collaboration across the organization and with business partners to bring additional value to the organization.”



