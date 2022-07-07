By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

The 48-year-old man accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage to Angelo’s Pizza Villa in Wausau days before its closure now faces charges connected to vandalism reported at four additional properties.

Paul Kreft, of Weston, faces charges filed June 3 in Marathon County Circuit Court of criminal damage to property and bail jumping in connection with the incident at Angelo’s. But police continued to investigate additional reports of damage at nearby businesses, and Kreft now faces four additional counts of criminal damage to property in a case filed July 1. One of the most recent charges is a felony.

The vandalism allegedly happened in the early morning hours of June 2, just hours after Kreft was arrested at Kelly Club, 4810 Ross Ave.. There, officers were dispatched to a report of a disorderly patron who refused to leave the property. Prior to police arriving, Kreft allegedly became belligerent, insulted employees, broke a beer glass and left without paying his bill, court records show.

At Kelly Club just after 8:30 p.m., police confronted Kreft, who appeared to be under the influence but denied any wrongdoing. Kreft then demanded officers contact unnamed police officials and assistant district attorneys and said, “we run this town,” according to the incident report. No calls were made.

Police say Kreft stated numerous times that he would be placing phone calls to ensure the responding officers lost their jobs. Ultimately, Kreft was arrested on disorderly conduct charges and released on a $150 signature bond, and ordered not to commit any new crimes.

Then, police say, he made his way to Angelo’s and four other businesses near downtown Wausau. He is accused of damaging large windows at Subway Restaurant on Bridge Street, turning on a water spigot and smashing windows and other materials at Pearl Luvs Earl, throwing rocks through windows at Thrive Foodery, and damaging exterior windows at the Boys & Girls Club.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from multiple area businesses to identify Kreft, who police say invoked his right to an attorney and “did not provide any explanation for his behavior.”

The total amount of the damages Kreft is accused of causing was not immediately available.

Kreft, who is free on a $500 signature bond connected to the Angelo’s case, is being summoned into court July 20 for an initial appearance on the new charges.