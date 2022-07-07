Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Derick L. Howard, 33, of Wausau. July 5, 2022: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia Christian Bachi, 34, of Merrill. July 5, 2022: Bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct D’mitri A. Walters, 30, of White Lake. July 1 2022: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting or obstructing an officer Brianna L. Raatz, 23, of Wausau. July 5, 2022: Fleeing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia Antone J. Lenz, 58, of Madison. June 30, 2022: Forgery, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping Amber K. Coey, 33, of Tomahawk. July 1, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia Kelly M. Garduno, 38, of Dorchester. July 5, 2022: Forgery, bail jumping, possession of an illegally obtained prescription Jonathon D. Shaw, 46, of Wausau. June 30, 2022: Possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to deliver John H. Strasser, 41, of Stratford. July 5, 2022: Arson, fleeing an officer, intentionally pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer etc., operating a firearm while intoxicated Jesse A. Wiese, 38, of Wausau. July 1, 2022: Bail jumping, theft Jason P. Guenthner, 43, of Wausau. June 30, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia Jamie L. Shoemaker, 38, of Wausau. July 1, 2022: Manufacture or deliver heroin, falsely present a non controlled substance James Merriam, 33, of Wausau. June 30, 2022: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia Jack C. Oldham, 36, of Wisconsin rapids. June 30, 2022: Bail jumping, retail theft

Kong P. Vang, 29, Texas, Wis. July 5, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine Lance J. Meidl, 48, of Merrill. July 1, 2022: Bail jumping, criminal damage to property Lori A. Gintner, 57, of Mosinee. July 1, 2022: Stalking Meng Yang, 36, of Wausau. July 5, 2022: Misappropriate ID information to avoid penalty, bail jumping Paul M. Kreft, 48, of Weston. July 1, 2022: Criminal damage to property greater than $2,500 Peter Cabrera, 38, of Wausau. July 5, 2022: Disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater Phillip R. Stam, 41, of Wausau. July 5, 2022: False imprisonment, disorderly conduct, operate a firearm while intoxicated Robert J. Mallory, 47, of Wausau. July 1, 2022: Possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia