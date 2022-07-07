Throughout the summer, kids can earn free books by participating in the Marathon County Public Library’s Summer Reading Club. Stop by any MCPL location from June 1-Aug. 31 to pick up a summer reading review sheet, or track your reading online with the free Beanstack app. For more info, call 715-261-7220 or visit www.mcpl.us/slp!

From July 1-30, the library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations! Each kit will contain supplies for making a jeweled treasure chest out using a paper template, craft jewels and more. Free, while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Kids can visit the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee, between July 1-30 to pick up a craft kit for making a Harry Potter-inspired magic wand. Free, while supplies last. For more info, call 715-693-2144.

Kids can get “crabby” when they pick up a special Grab & Go craft available exclusively at the Spencer Branch, 105 S. Park St., Spencer, between July 11-16. The kit will contain supplies for making a paper crab craft. Free, while supplies last. For more info, call 715-715-659-3996.

Have a whale of a time at the Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon, from July 11-16. During this week, kids can pick up a free Grab & Go craft for making a tiny blue whale. Free, while supplies last. For more info, call 715-443-2775.

The library will offer a special evening Family Story Time for kids and parents who can’t make it during the day! The story time will be held on July 11 from 6-6:30 p.m. on the green space outside MCPL Wausau, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Randy Peterson. Photo courtesy Marathon County Public Library.

Children’s musician Randy Peterson will rock the 400 Block during a free all-ages concert on July 12 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the 400 Block in downtown Wausau. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Randy Peterson will present an all-ages concert full of music, comedy and audience participation on July 12 from 2-3 p.m. on the green space behind the Stratford Branch, 213201 Scholar St., Stratford. Free. For more info, call 715-687-4420.

Hear stories read by library staff while enjoying the outdoors on July 13 from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Story time will be held on the lawn outside the library and attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Tweens and teens between the ages of 8-14 can join together for a book club on July 13 from 2-4 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. During this meeting, attendees can talk about their favorite cookbooks, and get some recommendations of ones to read. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

In-person Family Story Times are back at the library! Hear stories read by library staff and more on July 14 from 10-10:30 a.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Story time will be held on the lawn outside the library and attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Kids can try out different bubble experiments, and make bubble wands and bubble Gak, during a free outdoor event on July 15 from 1-3 p.m. at the Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley. Free. Call 715-446-3537 for more information.

The Friends of the Marathon County Public Library will host their next members-only book sale on July 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The sale is open to Friends of MCPL members only and will feature books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles, games and artwork for sale. Cost to join the Friends is $10/year per person, or $25 per family. Call 715-261-7230 for more info.