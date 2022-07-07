WAUSAU – Veteran officers will lead The Salvation Army Corps serving Marathon County, The Salvation Army announced this week.

Majors David and Marina Womack, who started their duties in Wausau July 1, have 34 years of service in The Salvation Army, most recently in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

The Womacks were assigned to the Wausau corps following Major Barbara Logan’s June 26 retirement from corps duty following the sudden passing of her husband, Major Paul Logan, in November 2021, The Salvation Army said in a news release.

The scope of services and programs offered by The Salvation Army Wausau Corps to Marathon County residents is diverse, requiring a team of officers to serve as ministers and the equivalent of chief executive officers.

According to The Salvation Army, the Womacks were commissioned and ordained as officers/ministers in June 1988 after graduating from The Salvation Army College for Officers Training in Chicago, Illinois. Commissioned as single officers, they were married six years later and became parents of two children, Evette and Jacob, in 1996 and 1997 while serving as the organization’s leaders in Hannibal, Missouri.

During their 34 years of officership, they served in Illinois, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas and Michigan.

Marina Womack is a 1986 graduate of the Newman Hospital School of Nursing in Emporia, Kansas. She also completed an undergraduate degree in practical ministry from Olivet Nazarene University in Kankakee, Illinois.

David Womack attended Tarkio College in Northwest Missouri and completed his degree in practical ministry from Olivet. He then went on to finish graduate and doctorate degrees in ministry and theology from Kingsway Seminary in Des Moines, Iowa.