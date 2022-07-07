(Wausau, WI) – The Wausau Cyclones are just 100 days away from hitting the home ice at Marathon Park. The Cyclones will match up with the St. Louis Jr. Blues during their home opener Friday, October 14th. Wausau will play 22 home games and 47 total games during their 2022-23 regular season, which runs through March 5th. The home schedule will feature one Thursday game, eleven Friday games and ten Saturday games. Wausau has four October home games, four November home games, two December home dates, four January home games and eight February home dates. All 2022-23 regular season home games will start at 7:10pm. Game promotions and giveaways will be released throughout the remainder of the off-season.

We are looking forward to welcoming our fans back to experience the excitement of Cyclones Hockey on October 14th as we build upon a very successful inaugural season that was capped off with a playoff berth, ” stated Director of Business Operations Zach Serwe.

All 47 games are broadcast via HockeyTV. Founders Club and Flex 4 plan information can be found on wausaucyclones.com.