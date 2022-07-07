Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Another day, another walk-off win for the Wausau American Legion baseball team.

Jesse Osness singled home Gavin Steppert with the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Wausau a 5-4 win over Plover in a Wisconsin Valley Legion League game Wednesday at Athletic Park.

The walk-off win is Wausau’s fourth in the past seven days, and the second in a row in league play after beating D.C. Everest in eight innings on Tuesday.

Wausau improves to 16-8 overall and 9-1 in the WVLL, as it maintains a one-game lead over Marshfield in the league standings. The two meet up for the first time this summer on Thursday at Jack Hackman Field in Marshfield.

Dylan Ackermann picked up the win for the Bulldogs after throwing three shutout innings with three strikeouts.

Bryce Heil and Osness each had two hits, with Osness driving in two in the win.

Bulldogs 5, Black Sox 4 (8 inn.)

Plover 110 020 00 – 4 8 1

Wausau 021 100 01 – 5 9 0

WP: Dylan Ackermann. LP: Ben Fonti.

SO: Kenny Schultz (7 inn.) 12, Fonti (1/3 inn.) 0; Ethan Oelke (5 inn.) 7, Ackermann (3 inn.) 3. BB: Schultz 1, Fonti 1; Oelke 4, Ackermann 1.

Top hitters: P, Tommy Drohner 2×2, 2 runs; Carl Biechler 2×4, 3 RBI; Jon Nafe 2×3, 2B, HR, RBI. W, Bryce Heil 2×4, 2 2Bs, run; Noah Stroming 1×2, 2 runs, RBI; Jesse Osness 2×4, 2B, 2 RBI; Isaiah Piscitello 3B, RBI.

Records: Plover 19-9, 6-3 Wisconsin Valley Legion League; Wausau 16-8, 9-1 Wisconsin Valley Legion League.