WAUSAU – EO Johnson Business Technologies, a business technologies provider based in Wausau, has been named a 2022 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics winner, the company announced this week.

The BBB Torch Awards for Ethics embodies BBB’s mission of advancing business trust and honors organizations whose leaders focus on the four C’s: the character of the organization’s leadership; if and how an authentic culture is being fostered; the company’s transparent relationship with its customers; and the impact the organization is making in the local community.

“My dad, Emery O. Johnson, always believed if we do what’s right, the right things will happen,” said Mary Jo Johnson, owner and CEO of EO Johnson Business Technologies. “That remains the very blueprint of our organization today, and I know he would be proud that this organization continually lives up to that ambition.”

Learn more about the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics at torchawards.com.