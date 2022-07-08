WAUSAU – Monk Botanical Gardens will transform into Neverland for one day on July 16.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can enjoy a walking theater experience featuring beloved characters from the classic tale of “Peter Pan.” Follow Wendy and Peter through the gardens and be part of the adventure as you interact with the Lost Boys, pirates, fairies and, perhaps, even a mermaid!

When buying tickets you will select a time slot and be part of a small group of about 15 people upon arrival. (Walks start every 20 minutes.) Be ready to start the walk at the time of your chosen time slot and walk at a leisurely pace. There will be fun family activities after the walking play, including games and crafts. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $20 per adult and $15 per child (ages 17 and younger). Children 2 and younger are free. Monk Botanical Gardens members receive $2 off per ticket. Members must enter the member promo code at checkout for the discount. (Check your membership letter for the promo code.)

You can purchase your tickets at

eventbrite.com/e/peter-pan-in-the-gardens-registration-363239297517.

Go to the event dressed up as Peter Pan characters for a chance to win a Monk Botanical Gardens membership.

Rain date is July 17.