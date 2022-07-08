Traci E. Ellenbecker

Traci E. Ellenbecker, age 50, of Weston died on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Traci was born in Wausau on November 4, 1971 to Thomas and Joan (Beckman) Walters. Traci married the love of her life, Mitchell Ellenbecker, on August 28, 1993 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Wausau. Together Traci and Mitchell would have 3 boys; Jordan, Dylan and Cole. Traci stayed at home and raised the boys, never missing an activity or event of theirs. Traci loved watching her sons play sports and was always the loudest fan in the crowd. Traci was made putting her family first a priority. She preferred to be doing anything with her family, especially relaxing by their pool or playing cards. Traci loved animals and taking care of her two dogs – Maverick and Lambeau. She was a very outgoing and caring person, which showed when she helped with the food pantry at church.

Traci is survived by her husband of 28 years, Mitchell Ellenbecker; sons Jordan, Dylan and Cole Ellenbecker; mother Joan Walters; brother Steve (Tracy Schmoldt) Walters; and her two beloved dogs Maverick and Lambeau. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, -in-laws and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her father Thomas Walters; aunts Joan Burgoyne, Jeanie Burgoyne, Janet Walters and Betty Gardner; and uncles Rick and Brian Walters.

Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1101 Elm St., Wausau. The Rev. Mike Weaver will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will take place from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church on Friday, July 15.

John A. Lehman

John A Lehman, age 79, born in Middlebury IN on May 18, 1943; he died on July 6, 2022 in his home surrounded by his family. He married Amanda Coblentz on May 19, 1964, and recently celebrated 58 years. They lived in Middlebury IN, Belle Center OH, and Ringle WI.

Preceded in death: His parents Abe & Lydiann (Miller) Lehman, sister Esther (John) Chupp, brother Mervin Lehman. Survived by his wife Amanda, children: Nathan (Barbara) Lehman, James (Ida) Lehman, Marjorie, John Jr (Susan) Lehman, Titus, Dorothy, Marlin (Gina) Lehman, Kenneth (Megan) Lehman, Elmer (Lindsey) Lehman, Lydia (Shane) Holt, and 34 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Siblings: Elmer Lehman, sister-in-law Ellen Lehman, Mary Ellen Nisley, LaVern (Lydia Mae) Lehman, Lester Lehman, Polly Anna (LaVern) Miller.

John loved the Lord and made a commitment to follow Jesus for as long as he lived. He was a good husband, father, grandfather & great grandfather. He enjoyed farming, but to make ends meet he got a job at a parts plant for Honda. He also liked to travel.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Sunday, July 10 at the Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401. Funeral Services for John will be at 10:00 A.M. Monday, July 11 at the DC Everest Middle School Auditorium, 9302 Schofield Avenue, Weston, Wisconsin 54476 with visitation from 9:00 A.M. until 10:00 A.M. Lunch will be served in the DC Everest Middle School Cafeteria. Sandwiches, chips, and drinks will be provided. If you wish, you may bring in finger foods and desserts. Burial will take place in Forestville Cemetery, 171006 County Road N, Hatley, Wisconsin. Everyone is welcome. Pallbearers will be Galen, Kevin, Javin, Micah, Bradyn and Carter Lehman and Jacob Holt.

Lois J Hoium

Lois J Hoium (nee Moriarity), 94, died peacefully on July 6, 2022 at Cedar Creek Manor, Kronenwetter, WI.

Lois was born in Superior Wisconsin on March 7, 1928 to Frank and Eleanor Turner. Lois attended the Superior State Teachers College and earned her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education in 1952. She went on to teach First and Second grade at Bryan, Erickson and Nelson Dewey Schools in Superior. Lois enjoyed bowling, playing bridge, knitting, crocheting, quilting and needle work.

Lois married Donald J Moriarity on June 24, 1960 who preceded her in death on October 31, 1990. She then met Henry O. Hoium, and they were married on October 16, 1992 until his passing on May 30, 1997. Lois is survived by three daughters, Catherine Moriarity, Kimberly WI, Lois (Lorie) McCarthy, Myrtle Beach, SC, and Carolyn Hammerbeck, Rothschild, WI and one granddaughter Ashley Hammerbeck and her wife Chelsea Unold, Mpls. Mn.

Graveside service will be held in Superior, WI at Calvary Cemetery at a later date.

Our many thanks and appreciation to Linda and the staff at Cedar Creek Manor for their compassion and care of our mother during the past few months.

LeRoy Kienbaum

LeRoy Kienbaum, 83, died with his loving brother Richard and loving sister Jeanette by his side on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Cedar Ridge Assisted Living, Mosinee.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cassel. Rev. Joseph Nakwah will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

LeRoy was born March 20, 1939 to Anna (Wadzinski) and Oscar Kienbaum.

For many years, LeRoy was employed at Brokaw Paper Mill. He was an avid cribbage player and loved playing many card games. He enjoyed traveling to ball games and many places in the United States.

Survivors include, his brother, Richard Kienbaum; his sister, Jeanette (Don) Wagner; and nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Kienbaum; and his sister, Joyce (Eddie) Szuminski and a sister-in-law, Elaine Kienbaum.

The family would like to thank the staff at Cedar Ridge for their love and tender care for LeRoy. As well as a special thank you to Dan Wagner, Karen Wagner and Mark Kienbaum for giving us a helping hand.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Thomas Gilbreath Jr.

We are sad to announce the passing of Thomas Gilbreath Jr, on June 30th at age 74.



Born in St. Louis, Missouri in 1948, Tom moved to Wausau in the 1970s, where he lived happily until the end of his life. He became a true Wisconsinite, a supporter of the Brewers and the Packers, and a lover of nature, skiing, snowshoeing, fishing, and golfing.



His loss will be felt in the communities where Tom left his mark, as a Granite Peak Ski Patroller and as a Therapy Dog volunteer at numerous hospitals, retirement homes, and rehabilitation programs in town. He will be sorely missed.



Tom is survived by Christine, his wife of 47 years; son, Thomas (Jasmine); daughter, Alison (Patrick), grandson, Thomas IV; sister, Julie (Kenneth), and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.



In honor of Tom’s memory, a memorial will be held on Saturday, July 9th at 4pm, at the Gilbreath’s home.



Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS