BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Rosemount (Minn.) used a three-run fifth inning to pull past Wausau Post 10 4-3 in an opening round game at the Gopher Legion Baseball Classic on Friday.

Wausau took a 2-0 lead on a two-RBI triple by Wes Schneider in the first inning.

Rosemount pushed across a run on an error in the second inning before Wausau got it back in the fifth as a sacrifice fly by Cole Osness scored Rasmussen, who had singled earlier in the frame.

Rosemount had four hits and took advantage of another Wausau error in the fifth to pull ahead, and was able to hold on the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs had the potential tying run on base in both the sixth and seventh innings, but were unable to convert.

Wausau (17-9) will play two games at the tournament on Saturday.

Rosemount (Minn.) 4, Wausau 3

Wausau 200 010 0 – 3 9 3

Rosemount 010 030 x – 4 10 1

WP: Hartley. LP: Jesse Osness.

SO: J. Osness (5 inn.) 4, Bryce Heil (1 inn.) 1; Hartley 6. BB: J. Osness 0, Heil 2; Hartley 1.

Top hitters: W, Isaiah Piscitello 2×4, run; Wes Schneider 3B, 2 RBI; Dylan Ackermann 2×3. R, Mack 2B; Gonzales 3×3, RBI; Carlson 2×4.

Records: Wausau 17-9; Rosemount not reported.