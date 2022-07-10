Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Recovery Volunteers Needed. The American Red Cross seeks compassionate volunteers to support people who have been impacted by home fires or natural disasters throughout Wisconsin. Recovery volunteers work virtually to support the immediate and long-term recovery needs of disaster affected individuals, households and communities by providing referrals, advocacy and additional forms of Red Cross assistance. Training is provided. Volunteer a few hours per week, around your schedule. Please plan to commit to a one-year term. For more information, contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org.

Lifeline Installers Needed. Install Lifeline equipment and complete paperwork in subscriber residence for Aspirus. Requires basic knowledge of electrical and phone equipment. Must possess a valid Wisconsin driver’s license. Volunteers go into the homes of elderly and disabled throughout Marathon County to install and show the subscriber how to use their personal help button and Lifeline unit. They also provide replacement batteries for personal help buttons and units in subscribers homes, as well as general troubleshooting and complete paperwork with subscribers. Contact Yolanda or Susan at 715-847-2848 or Volunteers@Aspirus.org.

Morning Truck Drivers Needed. The Neighbors’ Place seeks volunteers to pick up donations of food on Monday and Wednesday mornings. Ability to drive a box truck is necessary, but no CDL is required. Training will be provided for the right candidate. This opportunity involves driving an automatic transmission box truck, picking up pallets of food donations, with some required lifting and use of pallet jacks to load and unload truck at docks. Morning pickups are done from roughly 8 a.m. to 9:30a.m. Must be older than the age of 26 to be considered for this position. Email Catherine@neighborsplace.org or call 715-845-1966.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Laundry Supplies Needed. Laundry detergent and dryer sheets are needed for laundry at The Salvation Army shelter. Please deliver donations to 202 Callon St., Wausau.

Coffee Needed. Open Door of Wausau needs ground coffee to serve its clients who are transitioning out of the jail system and accessing Open Door’s resources. Contact Anne at opendoor319@gmail.com or 715-848-4044.

Source: United Way of Marathon County