Wausau Pilot & Review

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department responded Monday to Camp Tesomas after four 911 calls, one of which reported someone had a gun, according to a news release.

During three of the four calls, no information was provided, officials said. Staff from the 911 communications center called the number back, but no one answered the call.

The Boy Scout camp, 5403 Spider Lake Road, Rhinelander, went into lockdown and a large response from police ensued. So far, investigators say there was no apparent emergency.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information was provided including the time of the call or whether the call was from a land line or cell.