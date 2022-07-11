For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks continued their winning streak with a record-breaking 23-5 win over the Kalamazoo Growlers on Sunday at Athletic Park.

Ben Abernathy (UAB) threw six scoreless innings and the Chucks offense did the rest, pounding out 15 hits, two of which were home runs hit by Ryan Sepede (BYU).

The Woodchucks (3-2 second half, 20-21 overall) started off their historic game with two runs in the bottom of the first inning after Kevin Kilpatrick (Houston) slammed a double to center field, scoring Hunter Dorraugh (San Jose State) and Mark Shallenberger (Evansville).

After an exhilarating six-run third inning that included a three-run triple by Dorraugh, Sepede got down to business with his first home run of the game in the fifth. After a few innings of silence, the Chucks came back for more.

Following a plethora of walks given up by the Growlers’ pitching staff, the Woodchucks scored 10 runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give them a record-setting score of 23-0. Zach Levenson (Miami) smashed a double to left field, which scored two, followed by a second Sepede home run. A single by Brent Widder (Evansville) would drive in the last run of the game for the Chucks, with Camden Janik (Illinois) scoring the record breaking 23rd run of the game.

The Woodchucks will return to Athletic Park on Monday at 6:35 p.m. to take on the Kalamazoo Growlers again. The game is a Bang for Your Buck Night and is the Mosinee Youth Baseball Night.