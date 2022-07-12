WAUSAU – Tickets for individual shows in the Grand Theater’s 2022-2023 season went on sale at 9 a.m. today, July 12.

People looking forward to a specific show are encouraged to buy as soon as possible as several titles have proven to be especially popular with season subscribers, The Grand said in a news release.

Tickets will be available for purchase in person at the Grand Theater ticket office, by phone at 715-842-0988 and online at www.grandtheater.org.

The 2022-23 season includes four touring Broadway productions with a combined 23 Tony Awards: “The Book of Mormon,” “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas,” “Hairspray” and “Chicago.”

In total, the 2022-23 season features 28 shows.

The Grand Theater Ticket Office is at 401 Fourth St., downtown Wausau.