WAUSAU – Monk Botanical Gardens brings back its favorite event, Booze & Botany, July 21.

The event features curated craft cocktail samples and food pairings prepared by local mixologists and chefs. Ingredients come right from the gardens.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. at Whitewater Music Hall, 130 First St. downtown Wausau. Guests can also enjoy complimentary snacks, as well as dessert. Your ticket will include four drink and dish pairings.

Guests receive a booklet upon entry that includes cocktail recipes and will serve as a passport to be stamped at each food and drink table. And for this night only, Whitewater will have each of the sample cocktails available for purchase (as full-sized drinks) at the bar.

Jeff Dixon of Night Tribe Cocktails will host demos on cocktail-making basics as well. Raffles and silent auctions during the event include crafted metal functional artwork, Packers tickets, a 10-person chef-made dinner in your home and a trip for two to South Africa.

Tickets are $55 for non-members and $45 for Monk Botanical Gardens members.

For a full summer line-up and event details visit monkgardens.org/events/special-events.

