MARSHFIELD – Marshfield Clinic Health System patients seeking pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months through 4 years of age can now schedule vaccination appointments.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone ages 6 months and older get vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Children ages 6 months to 4 years are eligible for the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech, which is given in three doses. The first and second doses are separated by 21 days and the second and third doses are separated by at least 56 days.
- Children ages 6 months to 4 years also are eligible for the pediatric Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which is given in two doses 28 days apart.
To schedule the COVID-19 vaccine submit an online request form to be contacted to schedule an appointment or call 877-998-0880 to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. To learn more, parents/caregivers can go to marshfieldclinic.org/CovidVaccine.