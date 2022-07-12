MARSHFIELD – Marshfield Clinic Health System patients seeking pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months through 4 years of age can now schedule vaccination appointments.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone ages 6 months and older get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Children ages 6 months to 4 years are eligible for the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech, which is given in three doses. The first and second doses are separated by 21 days and the second and third doses are separated by at least 56 days.

Children ages 6 months to 4 years also are eligible for the pediatric Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which is given in two doses 28 days apart.

To schedule the COVID-19 vaccine submit an online request form to be contacted to schedule an appointment or call 877-998-0880 to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. To learn more, parents/caregivers can go to marshfieldclinic.org/CovidVaccine.