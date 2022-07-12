By Shereen Siewert

One of three suspects arrested in 2019 during a traffic stop that netted thousands of doses of methamphetamine was sentenced to four years in prison, after reaching a plea deal that encompassed five separate criminal cases.

Treg Leder, 32, who was the subject of a warrant in May after failing to appear in court for an appearance, was sentenced last month by Circuit Judge Greg Strasser.

Police say the traffic stop that spurred the charges resulted from a records check that showed the registered owner of the vehicle did not have a valid driver’s license. Police stopped the vehicle, then searched it after learning Leder had a warrant for his arrest and spotting a bag of suspected methamphetamine on the ground next to where Leder had been standing, according to the criminal complaint.

Inside the vehicle, police located multiple bags filled with drugs along with drug paraphernalia, five cell phones and $1,781 in cash, the complaint states. Marathon County Assistant District Attorney Kyle Mayo in 2019 told Wausau Pilot & Review said the bags located contained suspected methamphetamine and were sent to the state crime lab for confirmation.

The total amount of methamphetamine seized was more than 250 grams, or about 1/4 kilo, police said. A typical dose is .10 grams.

During his initial court appearance in 2019, Leder was ordered held on a $75,000 cash bond, the first $25,000 of which was to be paid in cash. But the cash bond portion was reduced in October 2020 to $2,500 by Judge Greg Strasser, an amount Leder paid days later.

Court records show Leder had earlier drug charges and was one of three people arrested in March 2017 after a 36-year-old man overdosed and nearly died. The overdose was one of three in Wausau in a span of just a few days. Leder was convicted of manufacturing or delivering heroin and in December 2017 was sentenced to three years in prison followed by four years of extended supervision. He was on supervision when the traffic stop was initiated that led to his arrest.

Leder on June 22 pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing more than 50 grams of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to deliver, along with a charge of possession of heroin with intent to deliver and possession of Fentanyl with intent to deliver. He was convicted of those charges, but more than a dozen additional charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, court records show.

In addition to time spent in prison, Leder will spend three years on extended supervision as part of his sentence. He was granted 362 days credit for time served.