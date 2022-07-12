By Shereen Siewert

A 44-year-old Wausau registered sex offender will return to prison after he was convicted this month of child enticement involving two young girls, age 6 and 9.

Lor Pao Thao, who was previously convicted on charges of second degree sexual assault of a child, is a lifetime sex offender registrant. In 2003, Thao was sentenced to three years in prison followed by four years on extended supervision for that crime.

Last year, two girls disclosed he assaulted them while staying at their home. Both alleged victims said Thao touched their genitals underneath their clothing in 2016, according to court documents. As a result of those reports prosecutors on July 7, 2021 filed two counts of first-degree sexual assault charges against Thao.

On July 5, as part of a plea agreement, prosecutors moved to amend the charges to child enticement, a lesser violation that dropped a “persistent repeater” enhancement that could have resulted in a life sentence. Thao, who pleaded no contest to the amended charges, was convicted and ordered to spend 6 years in prison. Circuit Judge Scott Corbett also ordered Thao to spend 8 years on extended supervision and continue with sex offender registration.

Thao was granted 362 days credit for time served while awaiting trial.