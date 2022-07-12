Dear editor,

It doesn’t seem like there is a community in our state anymore that does not suffer from some type of water woes. I believe clean water is a right, it’s about our health and our environment. Our quality of life depends on it.

People move to Wisconsin because of our amazing rivers and lakes. This is where they want to raise their families and create lasting traditions. When families and traditions come together, good businesses will follow. Businesses that will be good for our area and for our people. Businesses that will help grow and sustain our economy.

So, I must ask, why would we entertain the idea of letting a foreign mining company come in and do exploratory drilling for a mine? Almost half the residents in Marathon County have private wells. There have never been examples of metallic sulfide mines that have not polluted surface and groundwaters. The area in question is in eastern Marathon County and has groundwater very close to the surface. When you know this, how can you take the risk? The risk is further accentuated by clean up when private wells become polluted. Who will pay for the cleanup? Our tax dollars could be better spent than on the mess from a company that will turn around and declare bankruptcy.

Our officials need to act on this. We must protect our resources. We must ensure that we have clean water. Clean water is not a Republican or Democrat issue, it is a Marathon County issue.

Nancy Tabaka Stencil of Rib Mountain

