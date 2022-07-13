Wausau Pilot & Review

Two men are facing homicide charges in connection with the overdose death of a woman who was 8 months pregnant, according to court documents.

The woman died June 1 at a home on Indiana Avenue in Stevens Point. Police say the woman had a significant level of Fentanyl in her system at the time of her death.

Charges of first-degree reckless homicide are being recommended for 35-year-old Laron Chaz Thomas, and 27-year-old Isaiah Solis, both of Wisconsin Rapids. Police say their investigation traced the fatal dose of drugs to the two men.

Thomas is facing additional drug-related charges in Wood County in two separate open cases.