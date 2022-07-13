Woof! I’m Spectre. I heard you might be looking for a handsome, mellow and relaxed dog for your home. If that’s the case, then I’m your guy! My caregivers think I’m a great dog. I came to HSMC after I got into a disagreement with a porcupine. Now that the quills are out of my face and I’m healed, I am ready to find a home of my own. I have tested well with the other dogs and cats here at the shelter, and would do best in a home with older kids. If you think an old man like me could be the one for you, then come visit me soon!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.