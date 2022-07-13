Yasha Dalheimer

The wind came for Yasha to be free on June 27, 2022. He passed away unexpectedly at age 76, after several hospitalizations at the Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin. Some family and friends were able to say goodbye. Wherever he was, whatever he was doing, he animated the world with his intelligence, curiosity, energy and humor.

Yasha (James) Joseph Dalheimer was born on August 22, 1945, in La Crosse, Wisconsin. He was the natural son of Martha L. Myszka and R. C. Benaszewski. He was the much-loved son of Frances (Vrobel) and Ervin Dalheimer, their family of four residing in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He often expressed his appreciation for all the people who loved, helped and taught him.

After attending Regis High School in Eau Claire, he earned a bachelor’s degree in English from UW Eau Claire, and a master’s degree in English from the University of Iowa. His professors influenced him throughout his career. When a professor told him the Russian name for James, he knew that would be his name – Yasha, which he made legal. A google search of his name revealed that it had been sent into space on a list with other earthling names.

He had a natural talent for learning the Russian language, and he traveled many times in Europe and the Soviet Union. In 1968 he was part of a program sponsored by Radio Liberty, improving his Russian and knowledge of the country, traveling on the Trans-Siberian Railway.

For 39 years, Yasha was a high school English teacher. He taught briefly in New Richmond; Chippewa Falls; Stephenson, Michigan; and St. John’s Military Academy, Delafield. He never taught at a driving school. Bozhe moi. People might not know that he also played the violin in the Wausau Symphony Orchestra, and enjoyed skiing trips with friends to the UP and the western U.S.

In December, 1972, he joined the faculty at Wausau East High School, in Wausau, Wisconsin, where he made life-long friends. For many rewarding years he instilled a love for fine literature in his students, assigning challenges: Brothers Karamozov, Grapes of Wrath. He believed in teenagers and the ability of his “Duckies” to do their best in reading and in imaginative writing. Yasha was also a devoted Forensics director. He retired from the Wausau School District in 2007. Then he began a new career as a popular substitute teacher. “Yasha’s here today!”

In 1987, after snowshoeing in for miles from Gogebic 505, he bought 13 acres on the Lake Superior shoreline, and he began his relationship with ravines, culverts, chain saws and Lake Superior sunsets. Through his usual hard work, he created Camp Karma, a beautiful natural park. He was helped by acts of friendship such as clearing brush, crafting a “new” trailer and building bridges over the ravine creek and some stairs down to the shore. He loved the force of the November gales, and he loved sharing his land with anyone who would visit the northern edge of the country, and maybe ride the horses to the Black River.

Dilly beans, rhubarb pie, borscht and Russian black bead, butter – he was a great cook who loved to fill his dining room with his families and friends. The organic beans were from his garden, with its four 75-foot bean rows. He enjoyed canning his harvest, especially enjoying the smell of the ingredients packed into the jars for bread-and-butter pickles.

If he wasn’t in the yard crawling through the pickle patch, chopping wood or fixing something with a helpful neighbor, he was probably reading a book or watching public television or Ancient Aliens, conducting a past-life regression, playing with the parrot and the dog, or laughing on the phone. The parrot, who sounded just like Yasha saying, “What? Ok, bye.” He enjoyed helping people, neighborhood happy hours and time away for dinner and a movie with old friends. He seemed larger than life, and unstoppable.

Yasha was genuine and lived a simple but rich life. He had a love for humanity and an enthusiastic view, looking forward to what he would enjoy and learn from his encounters with people. Later this season, one of his great shoreline driftwood fires will honor the passing of this good spirit.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the horses, Misha and Vanya; the Norwegian Elk Hounds – Kira, Bjorn and Berta; the parrot, Mira. There was always a new pet to love.

He is survived by two sisters, Terri Hagmann (Chuck), Footville, Wisconsin; Sandi Menze (John), Glendale Heights, Illinois; and one brother, Dennis Zielinski (Cindy), Rhinelander, Wisconsin. He is also survived by his dear nieces and nephews and other relatives, close friends and good neighbors. His good puppy, Freya, and his parrot, Tadju, have been tended by neighbors and will be given a home by family members.

Brainard Funeral Home is helping the family with arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be held at Sylvan Hill Park on Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 1 to 4pm. With a program at 2:00. Please bring your own chairs, and maybe a story.

Sylvan Hill Park

1329 Sylvan Street

Wausau, WI 54403

Memorial donations can be sent to Wausau East High School, directed to the Yasha Dalheimer Scholarship Fund, to be given to a student entering the field of secondary education.

Wausau East High School

Attn: Business Office

2607 N 18th Street

Wausau, WI 54403

Daniel M. Bartelt

Daniel Michael Bartelt passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 1:18am, surrounded by his wife, children, and family. Daniel was born in Wausau, Wi, on March 25, 1975, to Michael and Kathleen (Fenhaus) Bartelt.

Dan graduated from Wausau East High School in 1993. Anyone outside during lunch would have seen him driving around in his Pontiac–this car was his pride and joy, and he held a lot of memories cruising around with all his friends. After high school, he spent time working in the “real world,” and eventually went back to college at Viterbo University in LaCrosse, Wi, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing in 2003. He loved the city of LaCrosse and often talked about bringing his family back to tour his old stomping grounds. It was always a place he regarded as “just so pretty.” After graduating college, he moved back to Wausau where he met his wife. On May 5, 2007, Dan and Caryn were wed in a beautiful ceremony in the woods next to his childhood church. In the years following, Dan and Caryn welcomed their children, Lucas and Jacquelyn; they were his whole world, and every step and breath he took was for them.

Dan was incredibly loyal, selfless, and dedicated to his family and friends. Dan’s kids were his whole world, and he prioritized giving them new experiences, opportunities, and memories. He often spoke of his childhood and wanted his kids to experience things he loved to do when he was young. Most recently, he took his family on a mini vacation to his in-law’s favorite camping spot in Michigan’s upper peninsula. He was able to relax and watch his children enjoy time in the woods and lake. Taking his children out to fish was a great joy for him (he once spent hours online trying to find a great local spot just to take them trout fishing). Earlier this year, he made a point to ensure the kids got their hunter safety completed; he loved sitting in the woods with them every fall. He was always making time to watch a bowling meet, a dance competition/recital, a school choir concert, or orchestra concerts. He was always there as their biggest fan to support their passions. Along with his children, his nieces and nephew were very special to him. He would travel far distances to be there for them, and he loved watching the children in his life be happy, pursuing things they love. Daily calls were made checking in on his parents, and he was sure to be on his way if they needed anything. And on days when they didn’t need anything, he was always stopping by just to say “Hi.” He loved checking in with his big brother, too. You would know when they were on the phone together based on Dan’s tone–it was always a great call. Dan had a close relationship with his in-laws as well. They talked often, and he was able to give them a well-deserved comeback when needed. And finally, to say he loved his wife would be a clear understatement. They came into each other’s lives at the exact moment they needed to. He would do simple, little things to make her smile and show his love. Sometimes it was a simple hug in the middle of her making dinner, other times it was giving her a gift she had been hinting about for a while. He was a listener and paid attention. No matter what, he was supportive of her and gave her love like no one else ever could. Dan’s love to his family was a continued, beautiful glimpse into heaven on Earth.

Dan was always giving back to his community, and willing to lead and serve where needed. In spring 2021, Dan was able to fulfill a life-long dream of owning his own business by starting an Ace Handyman franchise with his wife, keeping them busy. His hope was that one day the children would take over and continue to help the community he grew up in and loved so dearly. He was very passionate about starting an apprentice program as well; he believed the skilled trades were a great place for anyone to be. Through their business, Dan became involved with many groups. He joined the local Lions Club with his father-in-law, Adam, even taking on a leadership role. Dan found his church to be a great place to find peace. He served in many roles within the church and was always there to lend his dad a hand with building maintenance. His favorite spot had always been the back woods behind the church. In fact, he spent 3 weeks in April of 2007 getting it ready for the perfect wedding day for him and Caryn.

Dan loved to make people laugh (always ready with a good dad joke), and was never afraid to learn something new–sometimes taking on more projects than he may have been able to finish, but always making his best effort. His kind smile was always on his face, making those he met instantly want to be around him again. During his (limited) down time, Danny loved watching old Red Green re-runs and sharing them with anyone that would watch. He also loved watching Bob’s Burgers with his kids, and many references to this show would appear in their daily conversations. He loved being outdoors (camping, hunting, fishing, camping, snowmobiling, or taking the “scenic route” home)– always in one of his many baseball caps.

Daniel was an exceptional son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and friend.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Caryn (Wurz) Bartelt; children, Lucas & Jacquelyn; parents, Michael & Kathleen; big brother, Chris (Kandi); nieces and nephews, Faith (Elliot) & Michael, Ceceilia (Owen) & Ava, Kaylynn & Sonja; aunts and uncles, Karen (Cliff), Fred (Sally), Brian, Mary (Joe), Jim (Kathy), Brenda, and Gerald; in-laws, Adam & Kathy; sister-in-law, Denise (Josh); brother-in-laws, Richard & Daniel (Laura); life-long friend, Terry; and many other close friends and family members.

Danny was preceded in death by grandparents Conrad & Selma Fenhaus, Victor & Delores Bartelt; aunt and uncle, Patricia and Edward (Louann).

A funeral service will be held at Trinity Church, at 12pm, on Saturday (7/16). Visitations will be held at Trinity Church 4-8pm on Friday (7/15) and 11am-12pm on Saturday (7/16).

The family would like to send a very special thank you to Pastor Russell Kampher, Aspirus CICU and IMC Staff.

We love you, Danny. Thank you for bringing joy, adventure, and authentic love into our lives. May the Lord bless and keep you until we are united again. Photos or virtual condolences may be emailed to danielmbartelt@gmail.com. Monetary donations will be put towards funeral costs and college funds for his two children.

VISITATION / FUNERAL INFO:

Trinity Church

235131 Forest Lawn Rd. Wausau, WI 54403

715-675-9901

Donald L. Meade

Donald Lee Meade passed away at his home in Wausau, WI on Thursday, July 7, 2022, following a brave battle with cancer. Don died peacefully with his loved ones by his side. He was 67 years old.

Donald Lee Meade was born August 9, 1954, in Bluffton, Indiana to Ralph & Anita (Mosure) Meade. Don attended grade school at Petroleum Grade school, (Petroleum, IN). Don had fond memories of his life on the family farm prior to moving to WI in August 1968. Don attended Lakeland Union High School until he enlisted in the US Army in January 1972. He was stationed at Fort Collins, CO and later served in Korea.

After his return from the US Army, Don became a valued member of his Family’s Heating and Electrical Businesses.

Don later moved to Wausau, WI where he continued his work as an Electrician, a Cable Technician and Maintenance Manager.

Don is survived by the mother of his children, Jane Frances Glatzel whom he married on August 11, 1979. Together, they had 4 children whom he loved dearly; Dawn (Erik) Foat (Appleton, WI), Jenna Compton (Appleton, WI), David Meade (Stevens Point, WI), and Jarred (Abby) Meade (Appleton, WI).

While living in Wausau, he met and married Jody Stevens, whom he spent the past 25 years with. Together they raised two additional children; Dylan (Sara) Stevens (Wausau, WI), Ashtin (Jake) Holz (Wausau,WI).

Blood doesn’t make you a DAD. Being a DAD comes from the heart. It was always easy to see that his heart was full of love!

Don is also survived by his grandchildren, Rylee Jayne, Brady, Ethan, Noah, Brycyn, & Braxtyn.

In addition, Don leaves behind his siblings; Mike (Carole) Meade (Woodruff, WI), Steve (Carol) Meade (Arbor Vitae, WI), Dave (Stacy) Meade (Pinehurst, NC), and Deb (Jim) Straus (Rhinelander, WI).

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Anita & Ralph Meade as well as his sister, Cathie Sue (Meade) Trapp.

Full military honors will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 9:00am at Restlawn Memorial Park-Veterans Cemetery, Wausau, WI. Immediately following full military honors we will reminisce about our favorite memories of Donny over a bowl of his favorite chili at Nine Mile Recreation Area Chalet in Wausau, WI until 3:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to DaVita Dialysis Center or US Army Veterans.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Richard G. Robbins

Richard George Robbins (age 71)passed away on July 4, 2022 after a long illness.

Born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on November 3, 1950 to Robert and Bessie (Zell) Robbins. Rich attended Kenosha area schools and graduated from Tremper High School in 1970.

Rich met and married the love of his life, Terri (Fredericksen) Robbins in Kenosha and they were united in marriage on March 14, 1992. Rich and Terri enjoyed 30 wonderful years of marriage together.

Rich is survived by his wife, Terri; their four children, April Meverden, Tyler Meverden, Jacob Robbins, Andrew Robbins; his 11 grandchildren; 1 great granddaughter; his siblings John (Susan) Robbins, Robert (Donna) Robbins, Judy (Gary) Rosenfeldt and Susan (Mike) Lockington; his mother-in-law Bonnie Fredericksen; and his many nieces and nephews.

Rich was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law Allen Fredericksen; and two nephews, John Thomas Robbins and Robert Alan Robbins.

The family will be having private services at a later date.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

James E. Garrity

It is with heavy hearts that the family of James “Jim” Edmund Garrity shares that he passed away peacefully in his sleep during the early morning of Tuesday July 5th. Jim was lovingly referred to as “Poppa” by his family and will forever leave a hole in their hearts. Jim was born on April 3rd, 1936, to John and Jane Garrity in Chicago, IL. He married his beloved wife, Carole on August 16th, 1958, and they lived a beautiful life together for 64 wonderful years – years filled with infinite amounts of love and laughter that filled both their home and their family’s heart.

Jim and Carole started their wedded journey by moving across the country to New London, Connecticut where they welcomed their first children, Michael Shane and Laura Lee. From Connecticut, they continued their travels across the country, due to Jim’s enlistment in the United States Coast Guard, eventually landing in Weston, WI. During this time they welcomed two more children into their lives, Colleen Marie and Brian James. Throughout their lives they also welcomed 11 grandchildren, and 11 ¾ (baby on the way!) great grandchildren. One of the last conversations that Jim had was about how his family was his life’s greatest accomplishment. His family feels equally the same.

Jim and Carole lived in Weston, WI for 52 years where they created a loving home that was always the center of Saturday night cookouts or family holidays. When the family wasn’t congregating at the Garrity home, you could find them in the North Woods, specifically at the Turtle Flambeau Flowage. Jim and Carole rented a cabin on the Flowage for many years, where the family created many beautiful memories. The family’s favorite things to do at “The Cabin” included fishing, tubing, playing practical jokes (especially Jim), dancing to music, camping on nearby islands, playing “My Father Owns a Grocery Store” (a family game that Carole’s aunt created), and telling stories by the campfire.

Outside of being an avid outdoorsman, Jim was passionate about many other things, especially trains, connecting with local veterans, working on projects in his garage, and visiting a local gun range, Zingers and Flingers, with his family. Jim spent years creating a custom built, miniature, motorized train set in his basement that was the event of the night during Garrity family Christmases. Jim and Carole would load each cart of the train with an individualized Christmas present for every member of the family, and the family would then watch the train complete its journey across the lifelike landscape that Jim had created, while Christmas music played from the first cart. Jim fostered his love of trains through a 20-year involvement in the Wisconsin Valley Model Railroad Club.

The Wisconsin Valley Model Railroad Club was not the only local community that Jim was a part of. He also met weekly with the Veterans Weekly Cup of Coffee Group on Wednesday mornings at Denny’s. Being a Vietnam Era War veteran, Jim took great pleasure in getting to commune with an outstanding group of fellow veterans who quickly became dear friends. These meetings were the highlight of Jim’s week, especially around the time when he was able to partake in the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in 2019 with his son Brian. Serving his country was one of Jim’s greatest honors. Jim continued his patriotism by building and selling wood photo frames that he made in his garage, and then donating the proceeds to the same Honor Flight Network that he himself was a participant of. Lastly, Jim and his family spent many Saturdays at the gun range where he passed down his love of being an avid marksman to his wife and children.

Jim is survived by his loving wife Carole (Betzel) Garrity, his four children: Michael Garrity, Laura Tremel (Brian), Colleen Trempe (Frank), and Brian Garrity; his 11 grandchildren: Jason Trempe (Nikki), Brandon Garrity (Jami), Jenny Trempe, Stephanie Grabko (Nick), Justin Garrity (Mel), Eric Trempe (Abby), Danielle Kuhtz (Tyler), Alex Kluever (Kaitlyn), Kilee Crawford (Alex), Zach Kluever (Maddie), and Dylan Garrity; his 12 great-grandchildren: Jade Trempe, Rylee Hommerding, Blake Postler, Caidence Reece, Madyson Postler, Danny Dillon, Kadence Trempe, Channing Kuhtz, Avery Kuhtz, Paxton Grabko, Nora Garrity, and baby Garrity due in September; his niece Kellie Messman (Tom) and her children Lauren, Lily, and Brock. He is also survived by his siblings: Patricia Pasterz (Frank), Michael Garrity, Betsy La Rocco (Mike), and siblings in law: Jack Connolly, Tom Betzel (Bea), Harry Betzel, and Laura Gerber (Gary), and many other nieces and nephews. Jim is preceded in death by his parents John and Jane Garrity, parents-in-law Harry and Cecelia Betzel, sister Nancy Connolly, daughter in law Darcy Garrity, and sister-in-law Martha Betzel.

Jim lived a long life, passing away at 86 years of age. Throughout his entire life, he never took a day or moment for granted and truly lived life to the fullest. His children and grandchildren learned about the magic of life by witnessing it through their Poppa’s eyes. To commemorate such a life well lived, Jim’s family is holding a celebration of life at noon on Saturday September 24th at Doepke Park in Rib Mountain (Wausau), WI.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Thomas C. Zeinert

Thomas C. Zeinert (Dooda), 59, joined his family in heaven on Saturday, July 9, 2022 after a lifetime battle with heart troubles. Son of Richard Zeinert and Joan Zeinert-Hildwein(Peterson) he grew up in Racine, graduated from Horlick High School where he was a member of the Drum and Bugle Corps. He was a longtime scratch baker who brought the Racine Kringle recipe to Wausau in the early 80s and worked at County Market. Tom enjoyed being a part of the pit crew at the Tomahawk Speedway, and had a passion for gold mining in the western mountains of the United States. He loved Harley Davidson motorcycles even though he never rode, NASCAR, the Packers, Brewers and loved spending time with family at cookouts.



Preceded in death by his parents, brother Steven Zeinert, sister Susan Schmidt. Survived by nephew Thomas Jolitz (Becky Krueger), niece Desirae (Jon) Weller, great-nieces Zoey and Amila.



A celebration of life to be held Friday, August 5, 2022 at George Street Park in Rothschild from 4:00 to 8:00pm. Please wear comfortable park attire, jeans and t-shirts allowed.



Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. On line condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Thomas W. Bloomer

Thomas W. Bloomer, of Kronenwetter, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday July 8, 2022, at the age of 83.

Tom was born on April 13, 1939, to John & Helen Bloomer in Indianapolis Indiana.

After high school he enlisted into the Navy, stationed in California from 1956 to his honorable discharge in 1960. Tom moved to Schofield Wisconsin where he met the love of his life, Joann Fierek. They married on October 1, 1960 and celebrated 61 years together.

After the Military, Tom began his career as an electrician and truck driver. In 1966 he started his own business as owner & operator of Bloomer Trucking until his retirement in 1999.

Community service was important to Tom. For many years he was a member of the Lions Club and Elks Club. It wasn’t uncommon that he regularly donated pet food for the animals at the humane society. He gave back in many ways often sharing his time and talents. He was very humble, just a “good guy”.

Tom and Joann liked traveling to casinos and being “Winter Texans”. He enjoyed life’s simplest pleasures. Putzing in his shop, painting rocks, and going on a nice drive with his sweetie. He was always on the lookout for turtles, stopping to safely help them across the road. Together they loved feeding and watching the birds, working on puzzles and playing a good game of King’s Corners or Yahtzee.

Tom frequently wrote little love notes to Joann, humming a tune or singing a song he made up especially for her. Every day he would tell Joann she was beautiful. She was his “Bug”, she was his world, she was his everything.

Our lives are different now, a piece of our puzzle is missing, but the picture is still beautiful all the same.

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Joann Bloomer, children, Rose (Mike) Zvoda, Thomas (Jayne) Bloomer, seven grandchildren, Jason (Danielle) Zvoda, Kyle Zvoda, Sheri (Robert) Hartlich & Teri (Dennis) Opitz, Dereck Simonsmeier, Tylor (Lacey) Savaske-Simonsmeier & Katie (Colton) Zellner.

He is further survived by seven great grandchildren Kyson & Ryker Zvoda, Paige Simonsmeier, Emma & Jaxson Savaske-Simonsmeier, Zaxiver Basak, & Kellin Hall, brother, Mark (Bobbie) Bloomer and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Tom was welcomed into the gates of Heaven by his infant daughter Mary Rose, his parents, his brothers Mike & Johnny, and his sister Mary Helen Criel.

A Celebration of Life & Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday July 18, 2022 at Our Savior’s First National Polish Church in Mosinee with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A full Military honors ceremony will follow.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. On line condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com