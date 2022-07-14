WAUSAU – Everyone over 6 months of age is now eligible for vaccination against COVID-19.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on June 17 granted emergency use authorization to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months to 5 years, as well as to Moderna’s vaccine for kids ages 6 months to 6 years.

Aspirus Health offers COVID vaccinations for all eligible ages at multiple locations throughout its service area. Vaccinations for the newest pediatric age group are available at five Aspirus locations in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and six locations in Wisconsin. A full summary of vaccine types and availability by Aspirus location is available here.

Appointments can be scheduled through Aspirus for all types of COVID-19 vaccinations. This includes first and second doses, booster doses and the newly approved doses for children as young as 6 months old.

The best way for adults to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments is via the MyAspirus app or patient portal at myaspirus.org. You do not need to be an existing Aspirus patient to use MyAspirus.

Appointments are also available by calling the Aspirus COVID-19 Call Center at 844-568-0701 or 715-843-1454. This is the recommended option for scheduling child vaccinations, as parent/guardian consent is required.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends COVID-19 vaccines for everyone 6 months and older and boosters for everyone 5 years and older when appropriate.