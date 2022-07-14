STEVENS POINT – A violinist who has performed across the globe, a couple who have toured with country and bluegrass stars and a cellist with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will offer free, public concerts as part of the 2022 American Suzuki Institute at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Held July 17-23 and July 24-30, ASI brings students, parents and teachers of the Suzuki method together from around the world for musical instruction, extracurricular activities and concerts.
Participants attend classes in piano, violin, viola, cello, bass, harp, chamber music and registered Suzuki training courses for teachers.
A concert on July 18 will feature guest artist Ilana Setapen, a violinist and acting concertmaster of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Setapen made her solo orchestral debut at the age of 15, and since the age of 21, she has served as concertmaster of numerous outstanding orchestras across the country. Her chamber music and solo career has taken her around the globe. She has studied with an impressive array of artists, including Donald Wellerstein and Ronald Copes, and is proud to say that she began her studies as a “Suzuki kid.”
On July 25, guest artists Derek and Lisa Deakins will perform in concert. A bluegrass/folk duo, they have toured with country and bluegrass superstars such as Blake Shelton and Pam Tillis and are regulars on the Grand Ole Opry stage. Both grew up as Suzuki violin students and they teach in a Suzuki program in Charleston, S.C.
Milwaukee cellist Peter Thomas will perform public outdoor concerts, weather permitting, on his electric cello July 20 and July 28. Selections will include original compositions and well-known tunes. He will play as well as talk about his music.
The following concerts are free and open to the public, held in Michelsen Hall in the Noel Fine Arts Center on campus unless otherwise noted:
- Sunday, July 17, 7 p.m., NFAC Courtyard – Week one opening ceremony followed by violin play-in
- Monday, July 18, 4 p.m. – Student honors recital
- Monday, July 18, 7 p.m. – Faculty guest artist concert – Ilana Setapen, violin, and Nancy Boston, piano
- Tuesday, July 19, 4 p.m. – Student honors recital
- Tuesday, July 19, 7 p.m. – Faculty recital featuring solos and ensemble pieces for violin, viola, cello and piano
- Wednesday, July 20, 4 p.m., Belt’s Ice Cream – Cellist Peter Thomas
- Wednesday, July 20, 6:15 p.m., Michelsen Hall and NFAC 221 – Informal recitals, followed by 7:30 p.m. talent show
- Thursday, July 21, 4 p.m. – Student honors recital
- Thursday, July 21, 7:00 p.m. – Chamber Music Ensembles and Chamber Orchestra Concert
- Friday, July 22, TBA – Piano Ensembles
- Friday, July 22, 7 p.m., Woodlands Church – Violin Festival Concert
- Sunday, July 24, 7 p.m., NFAC Courtyard – Week two opening ceremony followed by violin play-in
- Monday, July 25, 4 p.m. – Student honors recital
- Monday, July 25, 7 p.m., Woodlands Church – Guest Artist Concert, featuring Derek and Lisa Deakins, a bluegrass/folk duo
- Tuesday, July 26, 4 p.m. – Student honors recital
- Tuesday, July 26, 7 p.m., Sentry Theater – Faculty recital, featuring the fabulous faculty of the American Suzuki Institute, and including solos and ensemble pieces for violin, viola, cello, bass, harp and piano
- Wednesday, July 27, 6:15 p.m. – Informal recitals, followed by 7:30 p.m. talent show
- Thursday, July 28, 11 p.m., Portage County Public Library – Cellist Peter Thomas
- Thursday, July 28, 4 p.m. – Student honors recital
- Thursday, July 28, 7 p.m. – Chamber Music Student Orchestra Concert, featuring Linc Smelser, conductor
- Thursday, July 28, 8 p.m. – Chamber Music Student Ensembles
- Friday, July 29, 11:15 a.m. – Viola/Harp Festival Concert
- Friday, July 29, TBA – Piano Festival Concert
- Friday, July 29, 4:15 p.m. – Cello and Bass Festival Concert
- Friday, July 29, 7 p.m., Woodlands Church – Violin Festival Concert