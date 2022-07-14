STEVENS POINT – A violinist who has performed across the globe, a couple who have toured with country and bluegrass stars and a cellist with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will offer free, public concerts as part of the 2022 American Suzuki Institute at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Held July 17-23 and July 24-30, ASI brings students, parents and teachers of the Suzuki method together from around the world for musical instruction, extracurricular activities and concerts.

Participants attend classes in piano, violin, viola, cello, bass, harp, chamber music and registered Suzuki training courses for teachers.

A concert on July 18 will feature guest artist Ilana Setapen, a violinist and acting concertmaster of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Setapen made her solo orchestral debut at the age of 15, and since the age of 21, she has served as concertmaster of numerous outstanding orchestras across the country. Her chamber music and solo career has taken her around the globe. She has studied with an impressive array of artists, including Donald Wellerstein and Ronald Copes, and is proud to say that she began her studies as a “Suzuki kid.”

On July 25, guest artists Derek and Lisa Deakins will perform in concert. A bluegrass/folk duo, they have toured with country and bluegrass superstars such as Blake Shelton and Pam Tillis and are regulars on the Grand Ole Opry stage. Both grew up as Suzuki violin students and they teach in a Suzuki program in Charleston, S.C.

Derek and Lisa Deakins. Photo courtesy University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Milwaukee cellist Peter Thomas will perform public outdoor concerts, weather permitting, on his electric cello July 20 and July 28. Selections will include original compositions and well-known tunes. He will play as well as talk about his music.

The following concerts are free and open to the public, held in Michelsen Hall in the Noel Fine Arts Center on campus unless otherwise noted: