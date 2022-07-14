By Henry Redman | Wisconsin Examiner

Frederick Prehn, the Wausau dentist who has been allowed to remain in his seat on the Natural Resources Board (NRB) indefinitely since his term ended, has turned his cell phone data over to forensic investigators to search for deleted text messages, lawyers said in a Dane County Circuit Court hearing on Wednesday.

A company has been contracted to search through Prehn’s personal devices for any text messages he sent between June 29, 2020 and June 29, 2021 about his decision not to leave his seat after his term expired in May 2021. The company, Digital Intelligence, may be able to find some previously deleted messages, though modern phone technology makes it impossible to retrieve some messages.

The case against Prehn was filed last year by Midwest Environmental Advocates (MEA), which sent an open records request to Prehn and other members of the NRB, seeking their communications. The Department of Natural Resources responded to MEA’s request by handing over emails, but said no text messages responsive to the request existed.

But in a separate request to NRB member Bill Smith, the organization received text messages between Smith and Prehn about Prehn’s decision to stay on the board.

“I’ve got to decide if I’m going to stay on until the next appointee is confirmed. Evers notified me he’s not going to reappoint me. I guess he thinks there’s some pretty big agenda items that I might not agree with LOL,” Prehn wrote in a released text message.

MEA asserted that the existence of this message between Prehn and Smith shows that he “freely communicated about his decision to stay on the NRB and thus indicates the existence of additional text messages.”

A judge will rule in November whether any text messages exist and if they should be released to the public.

Prehn’s decision to remain on the board has generated significant controversy. Late last month, the conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that Prehn can remain on the board indefinitely, as long as the state Senate continues to delay holding a confirmation vote for his nominated replacement.

He has insisted that his decision not to leave isn’t political, but his previously released communications show that he was in regular contact with high profile Wisconsin Republican officials, including Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg), U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany and former Gov. Scott Walker, when he was deciding not to leave.

His emails also showed that he wanted to stay on the board to influence the body’s decisions over such controversial issues as wolf hunting. Prehn’s refusal to leave has entrenched a majority of Walker appointees on the board, preventing Democrats from gaining power on the board that sets policy for the DNR.

