Wausau Pilot & Review

ANTIGO – The Wausau Post 10 American Legion baseball team earned another extra inning win and clinched the Wisconsin Valley Legion League championship with a 2-1 win over Antigo on Wednesday at Kretz Park.

Bryce Heil had a two-out single, stole second and scored on an error to push across the go-ahead run for Wausau (18-13, 11-1 WVLL) in the top of the eighth inning.

Noah Stroming hit two batters in the bottom of the eighth but wiggled out of the jam with his 10th strikeout to finish off a complete game win for the Bulldogs. Stroming walked just one and allowed only two hits in the victory.

Heil finished 3-for-4, Ethan Graham had two hits and Isaiah Piscitello had a triple for Wausau.

Wausau plays at Merrill on Thursday.