Arlen G. Jolin

Precious in the eyes of the Lord is the death of his saints – Psalm 116:15

Yes, we are of good courage, and we would rather be away from the body and at home with the Lord – 2 Corinthians 5:8

Arlen went home to be with his Lord and Savior the morning of July 2, 2022, at the age of 89. He was born on January 3, 1933, to Gordon and Lucille Jolin. In 1978 at a bible study in the home of Dave Mahler, he put his faith and trust in Jesus Christ. Thus began his life in a personal relationship with Jesus Christ as one of God’s “beloved”. He loved the Lord and shared the gospel with many people throughout his life.

Arlen was the loving and devoted husband of almost 67 years to Phyllis (LeGault) Jolin, and a caring dad to Keith (Rachel) Jolin and Tammy (Blain) Stanke. Dad taught us and exemplified the value of family and the love of the Lord to be first and foremost in all our lives. He was a wonderful grandpa to Just (Emily) Jolin, Kyle (Toni) Jolin, Krista (Caleb) Hilbert and a “great” grandpa to Ezra, Jace, Owen, AJ, Ella, Marshall and Sophia. One thing they all knew was that grandpa loved them.

Arlen worked for Wisconsin Public Service at the Weston Power Plant as a control room operator until his retirement. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt. Fishing was definitely his passion. One would always see him trolling for walleye on Squash Lake at all hours of the day and night. He enjoyed both watching and listening to the Badger, Packers, Brewers, and Bucks. He liked spending Friday evenings at Stiehm Stadium watching the Evergreens play football. He made sure he was present to all of the grandkid’s church and school activities and sporting events, cheering them on. In his later time at Renaissance Assisted Living facility he would be regularly seen in the lobby area talking to whoever was there. He was a very likeable person.

Arlen was preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Lucille Jolin, his sister Jolene (Donnie) Engebrecht and many other “in-laws”.

The family would like to express our gratitude to the administration and nurses at Renaissance Assisted Living for making him feel welcomed. You took special care of him. The doctors and nurses at Rennes Rehab for your support, along with the workers at Compassus Hospice Care for helping him during his final week in your care.

Visitation will be held July 19th at Helke Funeral Home (302 Spruce Street Wausau) from 9:00 am to 11:00 am with a service to follow. Pastor Dave Mahler will officiate.

Now to him who is able to keep you from stumbling and to present you blameless before the presence of his glory with great job, the only God, our Savior, through Jesus Christ our Lord, be glory, majesty, dominion, and authority, before all time and now and forever. Amen – Jude 1:24&25

LaDonna M. Creel

LaDonna M. Creel, 88, of Weston, a loving mom, sister, grandma, great-grandma, and friend died peacefully Monday, July 11, 2022.

She was born February 23, 1934 in Westbrook, MN, the daughter of the late Martin and Hilda (Larson) Pederson. She married Roger E. Creel on June 16, 1956 in Westbrook, MN. Roger preceded her in death in 1992.

LaDonna received her teaching credentials from Mankato State and her masters in elementary education from the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point. She was an elementary and remedial reading teacher at several elementary schools in Minnesota and in the D. C. Everest school district. She retired in 1989 and continued to tutor students as a volunteer. An avid reader she was a member of multiple book clubs. She was active in the Altar Guild and served as a Bible Study Leader. Bridge was her game of choice, she enjoyed hosting, and playing with her many bridge loving friends. Above all, she cared most about her family and was very happy that she was able to virtually meet her newborn great-grandson.

LaDonna is survived by her children, Suzanne (Peter) Thompson of Shoreview MN and Stuart (Julie) Creel of Crystal Falls, MI; grandchildren Brian (Lauren) Thompson of Shakopee, MN and Nathan Thompson of Richfield, MN; great-grandchildren Bretta and Oden Thompson; and siblings Judy Nealy and Jerry Pederson. In addition to her parents and husband, LaDonna was preceded in death by her grandson Philip Thompson, and siblings Anna Eichner, Harriet Anderson, Donald Pederson, Lloyd Peterson, and Alice Rose.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022 at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, Rothschild, WI, with visitation one hour prior to the service. The Rev. William Ostrem will officiate. Private entombment will be in the Restlawn Memorial Park Chapel, Wausau, WI.

The family requests that memorials be sent to the Arthritis Foundation.

LeiLonie L. Thresher

LeiLonie Thresher, age 75, went to be with her Lord July 10, 2022, at Seasons of Life Hospice House in Woodruff, WI. LeiLonie was born on January 19, 1947, to Violet and Clifford Woodward.

LeiLonie was baptized on February 22, 1947, at Peace United Church of Christ in Schofield, WI by Reverend Carl Nagel. As this was a special day for the family, her cousin Christine, Uncle Harvey Woodward, and her father Clifford Woodward were also baptized into Christ. On May 14, 1961, Lonie was confirmed at the same church she had been baptized in, Peace United Church of Christ by Reverend Vernon Dolde. This day also happened to be her parents 29th wedding anniversary.

Lonie attended and graduated from DC Everest High School and attended University of Wisconsin Marathon County Campus, as well as Nicolet College in Rhinelander, WI. Lonie earned a degree and graduated from the Bureau of Business Practice, Waterford, Connecticut.

Lonie married the love of her life, Barry Thresher, on August 15, 1970, at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Schofield, and remained with Barry until he passed away on March 15, 2015.

Lonie worked at Smith Barney in Rhinelander as a financial secretary for many years until her retirement. When she was not working she enjoyed several different activities. She was an avid reader, loved classic horror movies from the 1940’s and 50’s and loved music. Lonie played clarinet and keyboard and loved to sing. She sang at many weddings and funerals, was in her church choir and until she could no longer, was a member of the Birchwood Highlands Chorus. One of her other passions was astronomy, and she had her own telescope to stargaze with. In addition, Lonie loved teaching Sunday School to the children and did so for 32 years between Peace United Church of Christ in Schofield, Zion Evangelical Church in Rhinelander, and St. Peter Evangelical in Schofield.

LeiLonie is preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Violet Woodwarrd, her sisters Beverly (Corazalla) Steg, Geraldine (Woodward) Paszek, brother Earl Corazalla, infant brother Ray Woodward, her husband Barry Thresher, nephew Ivan Corazalla, cousins Tina Woodman and Sandra “Toots” Ryan, and special nephew Danny Steg.

Lonie is survived by nieces Debbie Stough of Boulder Junction, WI and Julie Steg of Wausau, WI, great niece Jennifer Stough of Woodruff, WI, great great nephew Zachary Stough of Duluth, MN, and great great niece Samantha Eldridge of Woodruff, WI. She is also survived by niece in-law Tammy Steg of Woodruff, WI, sister in-law Jeanine Preboski of Spring Valley, AK, goddaughter Rev. Rebecca Immich of St. Paul, MN, and godson Joshua Preboski of Pierre, SD, along with nephew in-law Darwin Kufhal.

Lonie is further survived by her very special friends Marilyn Schoenick, Rita Webster, Sally Scheel, and Jim and Laura Skubal all of Rhinelander, WI. As well as Susan Immich of Plymouth, WI, and Marie Doepke of Weston, WI.

The family wishes to extend a huge and heartfelt thank you to the staff of Seasons of Life for the wonderful care they gave to Lonie in her last days with us. The care and compassion that was shown will never be forgotten.

Services for Lonie will be held at St. Peters Evangelical Lutheran Church, Wausau Campus, 2822 N 6th St, Wausau, WI 54403. With visitation from 9:30AM-11:00AM, and service beginning at 11:00AM. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Brainard Funeral Home will be assisting the family.

Carletta M. Zakrzewski

Carletta M. Zakrzewski, 83, Wausau, died Thursday July 14, 2022, at Mount View Care Center, under the care of Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born April 6, 1939, in Wausau, daughter of the late Otto and Grace (Jones) Muelver. She married Ernest Zakrzewski in Wausau. He preceded her in death December 27, 2011.

Carletta was a homemaker and enjoyed the simple things in life like shopping, watching TV and going out to eat. Above all she had a strong faith and loved her church.

Survivors include a daughter, Cindy (Joe) Martell, Wausau; a son, Mark (Laurie) Knorr, Merrill; brother, Lawrence (Marilyn) Muelver, Wausau; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Carletta was preceded in death by her siblings, Lillian Kordus, Ruth Dornbach, June Check, Mildred Heckendorf, Howard Muelver.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday July 19, 2022, at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. Rev. Joseph Albert will preside. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at the church.

Charles P. Boodle

Charles P. Boodle, “Chuck”, age 92, passed peacefully to eternal life on July 13, 2022 at Rennes House, Weston, WI under Aspirus Hospice Care.

Chuck was born August 30, 1929 in Madison, Wisconsin to Leo and Marie (Ryan) Boodle. He grew up in La Crosse, WI and attended Aquinas High School where he met the love of his life, Dona J. Lenz whom he married on April 28, 1951. They enjoyed 64 years together before Dona’s passing in 2015. Together they raised four children, David, Thomas, Jeffrey and Nancy. Their kindness and generosity to others were paramount in the values they bestowed on their children.

Chuck served in the U.S. Army from 1949 to 1953, earning the rank of SGT and played football as a running back as he did in high school. Football was his passion and he was an avid Packer’s fan his entire life. In later years he attended numerous Packer games at Lambeau Field with his daughter, Nancy. Chuck was also passionate about golf and obtained a Hole in One while golfing with friends at the American Legion in Wausau.

Chuck spent the majority of his working career with Mobil Oil Company, retiring after 35 years only to start a new career with Kwik Trip as Acquisitions Director in the early stages of their growth. Throughout his Mobil career, he traveled extensively and the family moved several times before settling in Wausau in the early 1960s. Both Dona and Chuck were very social and outgoing people and made many enduring friendships wherever they lived, that lasted throughout their lives.

They were members of The Church of the Resurrection, Wausau Lions Club and Wausau Elk’s Club. Chuck proudly served on the Restoration Renovation committee of his church.

Chuck is survived by his loving family, Sons, David and (Linda), Thomas and (Diane), Jeffrey and (Pamela), and daughter Nancy; three Grandchildren, Sarah (Thomas ) Levanos, Seth ( Jamie) Boodle, and Aaron (Margaret) Boodle and nine Great Grandchildren, Hudson, Amelia, Louisa, Samuel, Joseph and Clara Levanos and Ezra and Eisley Boodle and Emery Ziebell.

A funeral mass will be held on July 20, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Resurrection, 621 N 2nd Street, Wausau, WI. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. Private family graveside services will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.

The family wishes to thank all of the caregivers at Rennes House and Aspirus Hospice for their kindness and exceptional care during Chuck’s final journey.

Mary J. Vande Zande

Mary J. Vande Zande, loving mother of three children, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the age of 82.

Mary was born on June 2, 1940 in Waupun, WI to Edwin and Dorothy (Welk) Grams. Mary graduated from Waupun High School in 1958 and from Patricia Stevens Career and Finishing School in Milwaukee in 1959. Mary spent many years in her career as a Personal Banker, retiring as a Vice President at M&I Bank in Plover.

Married to Stewart Vande Zande in 1959, they raised three children together, Dustin, Amy, and Trisha. Mary and Stewart later divorced. Mary then met Richard Sauer and they enjoyed over 35 years together, including many fun weekends spent at their cabin.

Mary’s children and grandchildren were her priority. She loved to cook and bake for everyone and was famous for her mac salad, homemade cookies, cinnamon rolls, and biscuits. Always knitting, Mary was active in the Prayer Shawl group at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Care Wear, and the Hen House. Mary loved to play Bridge, and was always up for adventure, including travel and lunch dates with life-long friends.

Mary was known for her generous and compassionate spirit, her unequaled energy, her great sense of humor, and her easy laugh.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, four siblings, and one granddaughter.

She is survived by her children, Dustin (Tammy), Amy (Greg), and Trisha, 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and longtime companion, Richie.

A celebration of Mary’s life will take place at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1919 Wyatt Avenue, Stevens Point, WI on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. and a service at 11:00 a.m., with a luncheon to follow.

