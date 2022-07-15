Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Post 10 Legion baseball team rolled to an 8-2 win over Merrill in a Wisconsin Valley Legion League contest Thursday at Athletic Park.

Wausau put up four runs in both the first and fifth innings to cruise to the victory and improve to 19-13 overall and 12-1 in the WVLL, already having wrapped up the league championship.

Six different Wausau players had hits in the win, including two each from Bryce Heil, Dylan Ackermann and Jesse Osness. Osness drove in four runs and Ackermann two for the Bulldogs.

Ethan Oelke earned the win, allowing one run with six strikeouts in four innings of relief. Starter Isaiah Piscitello went three innings, striking out seven and also allowed one run.

Wausau will play at the Appleton Post 38 Legion Tournament on Saturday and Sunday. Wausau will take on La Crosse at 12:30 p.m. and Green Bay at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and Appleton at 11 a.m. and Germantown at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Wausau 8, Merrill 2

Merrill 010 001 0 – 2 5 3

Wausau 400 040 x – 8 9 1

WP: Ethan Oelke. LP: McRae.

SO: McRae (1 inn.) 0, Schmeltzer (3 inn.) 0, Clapper (2 inn.) 3; Isaiah Piscitello (3 inn.) 7, Oelke (4 inn.) 6. BB: McRae 1, Schmeltzer 1, Clapper 0; Piscitello 1, Oelke 1.

Top hitters: M, Pieper 2B, RBI; Schmeltzer 2×3. W, Lane Juedes 3B, 2 runs; Bryce Heil 2×3, 2 runs; Dylan Ackermann 2×3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Jesse Osness 2×3, 4 RBI.

Records: Merrill 0-11 Wisconsin Valley Legion League; Wausau 19-13, 12-1 WVLL.