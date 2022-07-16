Wausau Pilot & Review

An investigation is underway after a Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources warden shot a UTV driver during a traffic stop in Northern Wisconsin, following an alleged assault.

In a news release, Wisconsin Dept. of Justice officials said the warden stopped a UTV driver at about 9:30 p.m. Friday in the Forest County town of Lincoln.

During the traffic stop on Keith Siding Road, a second UTV driver pulled up between the DNR squad car and the first UTV, police said. The driver of the second UTV got out of the vehicle and allegedly assaulted the warden, who ultimately fired a weapon. The driver of the second UTV accused in the assault was shot and suffered injuries that do not appear life-threatening.

The warden also suffered non-life threatening injuries in the alleged attack and was hospitalized. Per DNR policy, the warden is on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

The DOJ’s Department of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation, with help from the Forest County Sheriff’s Department and the Crandon Police Department.

No names have been released.