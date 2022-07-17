Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Fair Volunteers Needed. Mount View Care Center needs volunteers to accompany residents to the Wisconsin Valley Fair on Friday, Aug. 5 from 1-5 p.m. Must be able to push a wheelchair and be vaccinated for COVID. A $5 meal stipend is provided. Can get your hand stamped to return at a later time that day for free. Contact Guest & Volunteer Services Manager Laural Harder at 715-848-4450 or volunteer@norcen.org.

Volunteers and Their Therapy Certified Dogs Needed. Volunteers and their therapy certified dogs are needed to visit patients on ProMedica Heartland Hospice Services. Volunteers and their therapy dogs provide companionship and social interaction for patients who enjoy animals and would like visitors. All dogs must be current on vaccines and certified as a pet therapy dog. Contact Amanda or Colette at 715-344-4541 or email them at Amanda.Cottrell@promedica.org or Colette.Stoflet@promedica.org if interested.

e-CYCLING Volunteers Needed. Good News Project needs volunteers to help with their e-CYCLING program on Fridays between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Volunteer hours are very flexible; to your availability. To learn more, call 715-843-5985, M-F 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., or email Susie at Susie@goodnewswi.com for inquires.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Large Backpacks Needed. The Catholic Charities Day Center accepts and is in need of large backpacks for homeless guests to carry their belongings. Contact Tracy at 608-519-8069 or trieger@cclse.org if interested in making donations.

Pantry Items Needed. The Women’s Community’s pantry is used by our residents as well as clients who live off-site and are in need of some items. A few of our greatest current needs are Ramen, Cake/brownie mixes and pancake mixes. Contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663 if you have a donation to make.

Source: United Way of Marathon County