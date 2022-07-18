Wausau Pilot & Review

A 42-year-old Wisconsin Dells woman died Saturday in one of two fatal weekend crashes reported in Adams County, officials said.

Crews responded at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16 to the single-vehicle rollover on Hwy. 13 at Fawn Avenue in the Adams County town of Easton.

Deputies responding discovered a car upside down in the tree line near the west side of Hwy. 13 south of Fawn Avenue with a woman still inside.

Deputies, bystanders and medical personnel worked to extricate the woman from the vehicle. Life saving measures were unsuccessful, police said.

The victim was identified as Christina M. Holman, who died at the scene.

The initial investigation suggests Holman was traveling southbound on Hwy. 13 when she veered off the roadway and into the west ditch, striking an embankment and causing the vehicle to go airborne. The vehicle then overturned and eventually came to rest in the south ditch on Fawn Avenue.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, officials said.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Lifestar Ambulance Service and The Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office.