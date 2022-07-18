Wausau Pilot & Review

A west-side tavern could reopen soon under a new name and management if city officials grant a liquor license for the establishment this week.

Thirsty’s on 3rd will open in the former Roc’s Place, 810 S. Third Ave., if the request from Nate Woller is approved Monday. The application is being reviewed by the Liquor License Review Subcommittee prior to the city’s Public Health and Safety Committee meeting.

Woller is seeking a Temporary Provisional Retail license to operate prior to Council approval, according to city documents.

In April 2021 Wausau Police Capt. Todd Baeten filed a formal complaint against Tim Nawrocki, who then owned Roc’s Place, detailing the reasons for his concern. In his complaint, Baeten alleged that Nawrocki kept a “disorderly or riotous, indecent or improper house.”

In May 2021, city officials revoked the license for Roc’s Place, a decision that came after hours of testimony that included statements from officers assigned to the area who described fights, reports of shots fired and a lack of cooperation by bar staff during investigations.

Thirsty’s on 3rd formed an LLC this month with Woller as the registered agent for the business. It is not clear when the property changed hands.

The Liquor License Review Subcommittee meets at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. meeting of the Public Health and Safety Committee Monday at City Hall, 407 Grant St., Wausau.