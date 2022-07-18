Wausau Pilot & Review

Charges are pending against a 43-year-old woman involved in a fatal weekend crash northeast of Wisconsin Dells, according to an Adams County Sheriff’s Department news release.

The news release, which was posted to Facebook, said Michaela Schlake, of Grand Marsh, failed to stop at the intersection of Hwy. B and Hwy. 23 in a crash reported at 7 a.m. July 16. Schlake was driving southbound on Hwy. B when she struck a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Debra Holloway, of Portage, who was traveling westbound on Hwy. 23, police said.

Holloway’s vehicle crashed into a ditched and overturned. Holloway, who was ejected from the vehicle, died at the scene, police said.

Schlake’s vehicle continued westbound on Hwy. 23 until it came to rest across both lanes of travel, police said. She was transported to Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage and later transferred to UW Hospital in Madison.

The Wisconsin State Patrol’s Traffic Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and completed a reconstruction of the crash.

Police have not specified the nature of the charges referred to the Adams County District Attorney.