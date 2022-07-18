Amanda R. Johnson

Amanda Beese Johnson, age 45, of Wausau, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at her home.

She was born on March 29, 1977, in Wausau, daughter of Judy (Ludwig) Beese and the late Thomas Beese. Amanda attended UW Stevens Point where she earned a bachelor’s degree. She enjoyed writing and watching episodes of The Office.

Survivors include her children, Army private Elijah Johnson of Eglin AFB, FL, Isaiah Johnson, and Josiah Johnson, both of Stevens Point; her mother, Judy Beese of Wausau; three brothers, Scott (Erin) Beese of TN, Jim Beese of Wausau, and Andrew (Holly) Beese of Stevens Point; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and their families.

She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Beese.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Covenant Community Presbyterian Church, 1806 Weston Ave., Schofield. Rev. Jess Wakefield will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at the church. Brainard Funeral Home – Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for Amanda’s sons.

Lynn M. Tessmer

Lynn Marie (Busko) Tessmer had a laugh that was instantly recognizable to all who heard it. It is with great sadness that her family shares that on July 14, 2022, Lynn passed away with family at her side, at the age of 70.

Born February 26, 1952, to Elroy Joseph Busko and Gladys Cordelia Horming, Lynn grew up in Marathon, Wisconsin and continued to live in Wisconsin for her entire life. In addition to raising three daughters, she worked for 41 years at Marathon Electric. In her free time, she played cards, coached girls’ softball, shot pool, cheered on the Green Bay Packers, and (if the stories are true) she danced a mean polka.

More than anything, though, Lynn loved her family – her husband, her children, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.

Lynn is survived by her husband of 31 years, Michael Orville Tessmer; her daughters Shelly (Jeff) Adams and Sheila Kuhnert; her stepchildren Sandi (Robert) Oates and Steven (Miriam) Tessmer; her siblings Joe Busko, Jeanne Seliger, Mike Busko, Jim Busko, and Lisa (Jeff) Landowski, her grandchildren Tyler, Maczenie, Kyle, Brandon, Brittney, and Elroy; her four great-grandchildren (with one more on the way); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lynn was preceded in death by her parents Elroy and Gladys, her sisters Jackie Busko and Lori Petty, her brothers-in-law Bailey Petty and Jim Seliger, her sisters-in-law Debra Busko Zigle and Mona Busko, and her daughter Kristine (Zoromski) Ayvaczdeh.

A visitation and celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, July 20th at Brainard Funeral Home Everest Chapel (5712 Memorial Court, Weston, WI) from 1-3PM

Shirley A. Jehn

Shirley Ann Jehn, 69, of Wausau Wisconsin, passed away on July 15, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Shirley was born on July 06, 1953 to parents Elmer and Eleanor (Kittle) Modrzejewski. She was a lifelong resident of Wausau having graduated from Wausau Highschool in 1971. She enjoyed her work in food service and especially loved spending time with family.

Shirley is survived by her son David Jehn; granddaughter Brooklyn Ann; and brothers Roger Modrzejewski, Allan (Karen) Modrzejewski, and Randy (Brenda) Modrzejewski.

She is preceded in death by her husband Roger Robert Jehn; daughter Shelly Dorman; sister Laurie Bong; and parents Elmer and Eleanor Modrzejewski.

Per Shirley’s wishes there will be no services at this time.

John L. Goldbach

John L Goldbach, 58, Hartford, WI, passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from complications related to Type I Diabetes.

He was born June 16, 1964 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Wausau, WI. He graduated from Marathon High School, Marathon, WI and St. Norbert College, DePere, WI, where he was a very active member of Kappa Chi Fraternity.

John was an avid downhill skier and enjoyed teaching very young children to ski at a hill near his home. In warmer months, he took to the water where he loved kayaking and scuba diving, especially in Mexico. He had many beautiful aquariums over the years.

His greatest passion was music, where he played lead guitar and sang lead in numerous popular bands over the years. His voice was beautiful. He also played trumpet and drums. He had an amazing collection of over 60 guitars and made sure he took the time to play them all too.

John is survived by his three children, who he had unconditional love for, Hannah Goldbach, Washington DC, Collin Goldbach, Boston, MA, and Sam Goldbach, Oconomowoc, WI; his mother, Iris Goldbach, Marathon, WI; his sister, Cindy Goldbach Smith, Wausau, WI; his Godson, Brad (Mary Trione) Smith, Tampa, FL; his Godson, Dr. Dan (Sophia Ruff-Berganza) Smith, Wausau, WI; numerous nieces and nephews; and his children’s mother, Courtney Holoubek, Rubicon, WI.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Goldbach; his grandparents, John and Alva Mateofsky; and his grandparents, Joseph and Anna Goldbach.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (St. Mary’s) Catholic Church in Marathon, WI. Reverend Monsignor Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10am to 11:45am prior to the start of Mass.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in John’s memory to the Les Paul Foundation or the American Diabetes Association.

Lori L. Zemke

There’s another angel around the throne tonight.

Lori joined the Lord on Saturday, July 16, 2022 following her battle with cancer. She had so many blessings in her lifetime and made the sun shine, even on a dreary day.

Lori was born and raised in Missouri Valley, Iowa and worked several years for the HNI Company in Muscatine, Iowa and later relocated to Athens, Wisconsin, where she finished her career at Aspirus Inc. in the Fiscal Department in Wausau. She loved baking sweet treats and crafting. Her grandkids were the bright spot in her heart and she was always their biggest source of encouragement and cheerleader at their events.

Lori is survived by her husband and the love of her life, Kirt Zemke; father-in-law, Kenneth (Sonia) Zemke; sisters, Barb Erickson and Patti (Jim) Demers; brothers, David (Brigit) Kuhl and Trent (Renee) Kuhl; brother-in-law, Jay (Theresa) Zemke; sister-in-law, Karla Serano; her children, Ricky (Angie), Kyle (Tiffany), Kurtis (Micaela), Tyler (Heidi) and Bryan (Angelica); and several nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Robert and LaMae Kuhl; sister, GayLynn Kuhl; brother-in-law, Erik Erickson; and mother-in-law, Joan Zemke.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Rev. Dr. Philip C. Schneider will officiate. Burial will be in the Ribview Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

Frederick C. Pitterle

Frederick “Fred” C. Pitterle, 87, died Friday, July 15, 2022 under the care of Compassus Hospice at Benedictine Living Community, Wausau.

He was born July 23, 1934 in Freeport, Illinois, son of the late Adolph and Clara (Bach) Pitterle. On May 18, 1963 he married Suzanne Young in Milwaukee and she preceded him in death on July 7, 2021.

Fred retired as regional vice president of loss control at Wausau Insurance. He was a registered professional engineer in Wisconsin, member of the American Society of Safety Engineers and Knights of Columbus. Fred was a long time choir member for both parishes he attended during the years. He loved fishing and sports especially Marquette University Basketball.

Survivors include his four children, Charles (Jean) Pitterle, Wausau, Rosemary (Jim) Jester, Milwaukee, Donald (Sharon) Pitterle, Appleton and Allen Pitterle, Wausau; grandchildren, Jessica and Danielle Pitterle, Wausau, Michael and Douglas Jester, Greenfield, Alyssa, Mia and Connor Pitterle, Appleton; sister, Irene Manson, Freeport, Illinois.

Besides his parents and wife, Suzanne, he was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at St. Michael Catholic Church.

Bradley G. Utegaard

Bradley Gene Utegaard, 27, died unexpectedly July 6, 2022, while hiking in New Mexico.

He was born November 15, 1994, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, son of Lisa Graf and James Utegaard.

Brad graduated from Wausau West High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He worked in the IT field. During his high school years, he excelled in track and basketball. He continued to play basketball after graduating in tournaments and for fun. Brad loved anything to do with the outdoors and nature. He had numerous friends with whom he enjoyed spending time with. His kind and generous nature is one of the many things he will be remembered for. He volunteered for many different organizations as he wanted to help out others however he could.

Survivors include his father, Jim Utegaard; mother, Lisa Graf; brother, Michael Utegaard; maternal grandparents, Gene (Mary) Graf; aunt, Jenny (Chris) Gruhl, & son, Max; and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral home, 3400 Stewart Ave, Wausau. A short memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m.

A Celebration of Life will follow at Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co., 2305 Sherman St, Wausau, at 4:30 p.m.

MaryJane F. Seliger

MaryJane Frances Seliger, 88 of Edgar passed away peacefully on July 16, 2022 at Copperleaf Assisted Living in Marathon, WI.

She was born to the late Leonard and Elizabeth (Salzman) Riehle on June 18, 1934. She married Hugo Seliger in 1962, later divorce but had three wonderful daughters together.

MaryJane is survived by her two daughters; Charlene (Robert) Socha and Denise (Timothy) Schueller, 5 grandchildren; Melissa (Joe) Schmirler, Justin (Sherri) Socha, Ryan (Jessica) Schueller, Nicole (Joe) Gajewski, Tyler (Breanna) Socha and 11 great-grandchildren; Dusty, Brianna, Kayden, Carter, Raelyn, Adelyn, Oliver, Emmett, Eli, Landon and Theodore, 4 brothers, Donald Riehle, Leroy (Doreen) Riehle, Clem (Dorothy Coates) Riehle and Leonard (Karen) Riehle.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and daughter Lisa Seliger, brothers; Joe Handrick, Wilfred Riehle, sisters; Loretta Drewek, Elizabeth Kohl and Merceda Smart.

MaryJane had a great passion for spending time with her ever loving grandchildren. She enjoyed a good game of cards that she often played with her brothers. She had a strong Christian faith and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and was an active member until she was no longer able to attend. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Edgar on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Friends and family may gather at 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow to Marathon City Cemetery.

Dolores M. Burandt

Dolores Burandt, 95 of Birnamwood, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Good Shepard Care Facility in Seymour.

Dolores was born on February 12, 1927, in Chicago. The daughter of the late Fred and Elsie Sieloff.

On September 6, 1947, Dolores was united in marriage to Wilbur Burandt in Chicago. He preceded her in death on October 22, 1995.

Dolores worked at the Acceptance House, for Homme Home for Boys, from 1985 to 1995. She loved baking for the boys and making it a family type setting for them. Her other love of the area was going to the Darwin E. Smith Aquatic Center every morning exercising and kibitzing with the other ladies. We all knew when her daughter, Dawn, passed in 2017, life had changed for Mom. Dawn was Mom’s best friend, and both looked after each other and that truly left a hole in her heart.

Dolores is survived by three sons, James (Eve) Burandt of Green Bay, Timothy (Bev) Burandt of Colorado and David (Kim) Burandt of DePere; four grandchildren, Jason (Amanda) Burandt, Mark (Shandy) Burandt, Sheyanne (Matt) Marshall and Shayla Burandt, and two great-grandchildren, Bronson Burandt and Blake Burandt.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur; her daughter, Dawn Burandt; her parents and one brother, Raymond Sieloff.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 25, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Birnamwood. Rev. Matthew Christians will officiate. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Memories and messages of support may be shared at SchmidtSchulta.com

The family would like to thank Liz and Shelley at LeRoyer Hospice of Antigo and Prevea Hospice for the wonderful care provided to our mother, as well as the staff at Meadow Wood Residential Care and Shepherds Inn, Nursing Home. Also a special thank you to Kim (Dolores’ Daughter-in-law) for the exceptional love and care provided these past months. It is truly appreciated.