Heather Beiler has been named AbbyBank’s new chief retail officer, the financial institution announced this week.

Beiler joins AbbyBank with over 18 years of experience, AbbyBank said, and has worked in many areas of community banking. In her role, Beiler will lead the retail activities across all seven AbbyBank locations.

Beiler received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Stevens Point and is a graduate of the University of Madison’s Graduate School of Banking.