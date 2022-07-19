LA CROSSE – Voters in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District can get insight on four Democratic Party candidates with a special Wisconsin Public Radio debate broadcast at 10 a.m. July 22. Rebecca Cooke, Deb McGrath, Mark Neumann and Brad Pfaff are seeking their party’s nomination in the Aug. 9 primary election. The winner will face Derrick Van Orden, R-Prairie Du Chien, in the November general election.

The debate will be recorded at UW-La Crosse on July 20. WPR will broadcast the debate on its regional programs, “Newsmakers” from La Crosse and “Route 51,” from Wausau/Stevens Point and Eau Claire at 10 a.m. on July 22.

“Our goal is to provide free, independent and reliable information to help people make decisions at the ballot box,” said Ezra Wall, WPR’s La Crosse regional manager, in a news release. “We have a great group of partners and look forward to providing Wisconsinites regional, state and national news from the primaries in August through the general election in November – and beyond.”

The debate will be moderated by UW-La Crosse Political Science Assistant Professor Anthony Chergosky with panelists from regional media outlets: Hope Kirwan-WPR, Mike Beirermeister-WXOW, Emily Pyrek-La Crosse Tribune, and Scott Robert Shaw-WIZM . The debate audio will be archived with links at wpr.org/election22.