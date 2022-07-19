MERRILL — The Merrill Enrichment Center will host its First Festival of Quilts in August.

The event, which will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Aug. 5 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 6 at the MEC, 303 N. Sales St., Merrill, will feature about 100 quilts of all sizes made by local quilters. Additionally, the festival will include arts and crafts made by local artisans, quilting supplies, sewing and quilting machines, fabrics and patterns. MEC’s gift shop also will be open during the show. A quilt will be raffled at the event. Tickets are available at the center for $1 per ticket or $5 for six tickets.



The following vendors will be onsite:

Stitched With Obsession

Antoinette’s Quilt Shop

Needle Workshop/Quilting Workshop

Sew Smart Sewing Center and Quilt Shop

Sew Pieceful Quilting

The Woolgathering LLC

The Olde Homestead Quilt Shop

Created Anew Designs

Bolt of Fun

Stitch by Stitch Quilt Shop

Pinery Patches Quilt Shop

Admission is $2 per person, which includes both days. For more information about the show, follow MEC’s Facebook page.