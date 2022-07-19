MERRILL — The Merrill Enrichment Center will host its First Festival of Quilts in August.
The event, which will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Aug. 5 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 6 at the MEC, 303 N. Sales St., Merrill, will feature about 100 quilts of all sizes made by local quilters. Additionally, the festival will include arts and crafts made by local artisans, quilting supplies, sewing and quilting machines, fabrics and patterns. MEC’s gift shop also will be open during the show. A quilt will be raffled at the event. Tickets are available at the center for $1 per ticket or $5 for six tickets.
The following vendors will be onsite:
- Stitched With Obsession
- Antoinette’s Quilt Shop
- Needle Workshop/Quilting Workshop
- Sew Smart Sewing Center and Quilt Shop
- Sew Pieceful Quilting
- The Woolgathering LLC
- The Olde Homestead Quilt Shop
- Created Anew Designs
- Bolt of Fun
- Stitch by Stitch Quilt Shop
- Pinery Patches Quilt Shop
Admission is $2 per person, which includes both days. For more information about the show, follow MEC’s Facebook page.