Police say two suspects are in custody after an early morning burglary at Fleet Farm on Wausau’s northwest side.

Tyrese J. Merriam booking photo Anthony J. Jurgenson booking photo

Wausau Police Lt. Nathan Cihlar, in a news release, said officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to Fleet Farm, 1811 Badger Ave., to an alarm activation and discovered the store had been forcibly entered. Inside, officers discovered additional damage.

Based on security camera footage police say two people forced their way into the building and stole two air-powered pellet guns, among other items, before fleeing in a vehicle.

Police recognized one of the men in the video, leading them to the 400 block of West Street in Wausau. There, the stolen property was recovered.

Two people, 17-year-old Anthony J. Jurgenson, and 18-year-old Tyrese J. Merriam, were arrested in connection with the burglary and are on probation holds per the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections.

The Wausau Police Department is requesting both suspects be charged with burglary, criminal damage to property and theft. Formal charges have not yet been filed.