Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Vieng Thoummany and Danielle Washburn announce the birth of their daughter Alouana Elyse, born at 12:37 p.m. May 20, 2022. Alouana weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Michael and Nicol Beck announce the birth of their son Jase Roger, born at 3:40 a.m. May 18, 2022. Jase weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces.

Jacob Roth and Kristen Berndt announce the birth of their daughter Delayna Nicole Jean, born at 10:44 a.m. May 18, 2022. Delayna weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces.

Wesley Burton and Maria Ares announce the birth of their daughter Hazel Ann, born at 2:59 a.m. May 16, 2022. Hazel weighed 7 pounds.

La Lee Vang and Mai Yang Xiong announce the birth of their son Ivin PengXue Vang, born May 12, 2022. Ivin weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces.

Darrell and Aleishia Lewis announce the birth of their daughter Stella Jade, born at 10:11 p.m. May 12, 2022. Stella weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

Cardell and Emily Potter announce the birth of their daughter Laylah Rayne, born at 3:39 p.m. May 31, 2022. Laylah weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Justin and Trina Wendt announce the birth of their son Lincoln James, born at 1:12 p.m. June 1, 2022. Lincoln weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

Felisha Brzezinski announces the birth of her daughter Elsie Autumn, born at 12:37 p.m. May 13, 2022. Elsie weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

Nicholas Armetta and Samantha Dziondziakowski announce the birth of their son Liam Louis, born at 2:17 a.m. May 16, 2022. Liam weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces.

Daniel and Crystal Zernicke announce the birth of their son Hunter Lee, born at 1:29 p.m. May 19, 2022. Hunter weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Austin Tesch and Abby Jaecks announce the birth of their daughter Serenity Haven, born at 11:20 a.m. May 4, 2022. Serenity weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce.

Austin and Randi Wanless announce the birth of their son Bennett Rudy, born at 9:15 p.m. May 6, 2022. Bennett weighed 9 pounds, 7 ounces.