Wausau Pilot & Review

PLOVER – A late comeback attempt by the Wausau Legion baseball team fell short as the Bulldogs lost their regular-season finale to Plover 7-6 on Monday night at Memorial Park.

Wausau finishes the regular season with a 21-16 overall record and its Wisconsin Valley Legion League championship campaign with a 12-2 mark.

Plover surged ahead to a 6-3 lead after a four-run third inning and had a 7-4 advantage heading into the seventh inning.

Wausau scored twice on RBI singles by Bryce Heil and Wes Schneider. A fielder’s choice grounder ended the game with the potential tying run on second base.

Heil finished 4-for-4, which included a home run, and drove in three, and Ethan Graham added two hits and scored twice for Wausau.

Tommy Drohner and Carl Biechler each had two hits, with Drohner adding two RBI for Plover (26-11, 10-4 WVLL).

Wausau will host a Class AAA Regional Tournament at Athletic Park starting Wednesday. Marshfield plays Wisconsin Rapids at 1 p.m., followed by Plover against Stevens Point at 4 p.m. and Wausau hosting D.C. Everest at 7 p.m. The double-elimination tournament runs through Saturday, with the regional champion qualifying for the Class AAA State Tournament at Sheboygan next week.

Black Sox 7, Bulldogs 6

Wausau 111 100 2 – 6 9 3

Plover 024 001 x – 7 9 4

WP: Jackson Fox. LP: Jesse Osness.

SO: J. Osness (3 inn.) 2, Ethan Oelke (2 1/3 inn.) 1, Wyatt Stahel (2/3 inn.) 0; Jake Sankey (2 inn.) 4, Tim Sackmann (2 inn.) 2, Fox (2 inn.) 2, Landon Moe (1 inn.) 1. BB: J. Osness 1, Oelke 1, Stahel 3; Sankey 0, Sackmann 1, Fox 0, Moe 0.

Top hitters: W, Ethan Graham 2×4, 2 runs; Bryce Heil 4×4, HR, 3 RBI. P, Tommy Drohner 2×3, 2 RBI; Brycen Cashin 2B; Carl Biechler 2×3; Kaden Thauer 2B, 2 runs; Fox 2B, RBI.

Records: Wausau 21-16, 12-2 Wisconsin Valley Legion League; Plover 26-11, 10-4 WVLL.